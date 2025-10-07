Manitowoc, Wisconsin & Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging station, and maintenance service solutions, announced today that it will be participating at the upcoming LD Micro Main Event XIX in San Diego. Orion will present on Tuesday, October 21st at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET on Track 1.

CFO Per Brodin will be available throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday morning for in-person investor meetings. Orion's presentation will be accessible online to all investors who register here.

Orion Online Presentation Access

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 21st at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET (Track 1)

URL: https://ldmicrocasts.com/register

"The main event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no company on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, CA. This three day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half hour increments and attending meetings with investors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets LLC, is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small and micro-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data, to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies. Visit www.ldmicro.com or www.freedomcapmkts.com for more information.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability and governance priorities, goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Engage with Us

X: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @OESX_IR



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269316

SOURCE: LD Micro