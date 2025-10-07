Business Finland's audiovisual production incentive offers up to 25% reimbursement, with regional top-ups lifting support to 40%. Funding remains open for 2025, and €10 million is proposed for 2026.

International film, TV, documentary, and animation producers can benefit from Finland's national audiovisual production incentive, which reimburses up to 25% of eligible local production costs incurred in the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003251133/en/

CAPTION: Emma Thompson stars in The Dead of Winter, filmed in Koli, Eastern Finland. CREDIT: Cinemanse

The scheme is designed to attract international productions, increase local spend, and make Finland one of the most competitive filming locations in Europe.

"International interest in filming in Finland continues to grow, with productions seeing the value of our incentive and the opportunities Finland offers," says Merja Salonen, Chief Funding Advisor at Business Finland, the government organization overseeing the incentive.

In 2024, Business Finland granted audiovisual production incentives to 20 organizations totaling €11.9 million. About half of the funding went to foreign applicants.

To meet growing international demand, Finland has proposed a €10 million budget for the national incentive in 2026, pending final approval by Parliament in December 2025.

Several high-profile international projects have filmed in Finland with support from the incentive, including "The Summer Book" starring Glenn Close and "The Dead of Winter" led by Emma Thompson.

Applications remain open: "There is still funding available for 2025 applications as of early October," says Salonen.

In addition to Business Finland's scheme, several Finnish regions offer their own funding programs.

"By combining our national scheme with regional incentives, producers can access up to 40% support in Finland. This makes filming here highly competitive internationally, while also bringing direct benefits to regional economies and local crews," says Film Commissioner Teija Raninen from the West Finland Film Commission.

Beyond financial support, Finland offers diverse locations from the Arctic to the archipelago, forests to vibrant cities. Skilled English-speaking crews, together with modern studios, post-production and VFX facilities, ensure reliable filming conditions year-round in Finland's safe, well-functioning environment.

Funding for the AV incentive is granted by Business Finland and paid retrospectively against reported costs. For eligibility criteria and application details, visit: https://www.businessfinland.fi/en/for-finnish-customers/services/funding/cash-rebate

Additional photos and attribution info can be found here: https://mediabank.businessfinland.fi/l/QSCCH2vBS2gX

About Business Finland

Business Finland is Finland's government organization for trade, investment, travel, and innovation promotion. www.businessfinland.com

About Film in Finland

Film in Finland is the brand of Business Finland that promotes Finland as a filming destination and supports Finnish audiovisual companies. www.filminfinland.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003251133/en/

Contacts:

Chief Funding Advisor

Merja Salonen

merja.salonen@businessfinland.fi

Senior Funding Advisor

Petteri Halme

petteri.halme@businessfinland.fi

Senior Funding Advisor

Laura Westerberg

laura.westerberg@businessfinland.fi