Black Book Research: 2026 State of Release of Information Technology Report Reveals Market Consolidation, AI Integration, and Escalating Compliance Risks

New research from Black Book benchmarks U.S. healthcare's ROI technology landscape - complimentary report now available to providers and payers.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Black Book Research today announced the release of its landmark study, The 2026 Black Book Report of the State of ROI Technology, available now to healthcare providers, payers, and industry stakeholders. The 36-page report delivers the most comprehensive benchmarking of Release of Information (ROI) technology solutions in the U.S. healthcare market.

Access the complimentary report https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/the-state-of-release-of-information-technology-2026

Key Findings

Market Growth: ROI technology spending will reach $2.3 billion in 2026, up 11% from 2025, driven by stricter HIPAA enforcement, payer audit expansion, and accelerating AI adoption.

AI Becomes Standard:81% of surveyed organizations report that AI-enabled ROI tools reduced turnaround times by at least 20%. By 2028, AI is expected to be a requirement in nearly all ROI contracts.

Compliance Pressures Intensify: HIPAA 2026 penalties and ONC information-blocking enforcement are elevating defensible disclosures to a board-level risk issue, transforming ROI from a clerical function into a compliance-critical investment.

Vendor Consolidation Accelerates: Twenty vendors currently control 80% of ROI market spend, but only 10-12 are expected to remain dominant by 2028 as mergers and acquisitions reshape the competitive landscape.

Loyalty Under Strain:21% of providers switched ROI vendors in the past 24 months, citing automation shortfalls, inconsistent service, and escalating costs.

"ROI technology has evolved from document fulfillment to data governance and automation intelligence," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "In an era of AI-driven compliance architecture, organizations are no longer outsourcing disclosure-they're engineering defensible data pipelines that integrate privacy, performance, and predictive auditability. The 2026 benchmark identifies which vendors are translating trust, transparency, and automation into measurable operational advantage."

Why It Matters

ROI technology may not have the flash of AI diagnostics or EHR innovations, yet it serves as the compliance bloodstream of healthcare. Every disclosure represents a moment of truth that can protect-or expose-organizations to financial penalties, reputational damage, or patient trust loss.

Black Book's 2026 report provides a data-driven snapshot of how automation, compliance mandates, and vendor consolidation are redefining one of healthcare's most mission-critical information systems.

About Black Book Research

Since 2011, Black Book has been healthcare's independent benchmarker, capturing more than 3.5 million validated user experiences across 2,500+ technology vendors worldwide covering 20,000 products and services. Its vendor-agnostic, crowdsourced surveys deliver statistically rigorous insights on satisfaction, performance, and organizational impact. More information and additional complimentary reports are available at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or email research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/2026-state-of-release-of-information-technology-report-reveals-market-1080625