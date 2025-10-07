AmeriLife's Next-Generation LeadStar, Powered by EnrollHere, Poised to Drive Unprecedented Success During Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period

Platform's "Better Leads, Better Prices, Better Results" mantra highlights LeadStar's advanced AI-powered, compliance-integrated tools to empower licensed healthcare agents' success

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / AmeriLife , a leading provider of insurance and financial solutions, is proud to announce the remarkably successful launch of its premier lead generation tool, LeadStar, Powered by EnrollHere, as licensed agents prepare to help millions of people during this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). This innovative technology has not only streamlined the lead generation process but has also significantly enhanced the value and efficiency for AmeriLife's licensed insurance agents and affiliate companies.

"As we prepare for this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, LeadStar is poised to be a game-changer for our licensed agents," said William DeCourcy, Chief Lead Generation Officer for AmeriLife. "This advanced tool will provide you with a steady stream of high-quality, compliant leads, ensuring you are ready to meet the needs of potential clients efficiently and effectively. We are committed to client satisfaction and success, and LeadStar is just one of the many ways we are equipping licensed agents with the best resources to help consumers secure the healthcare coverage they need."

Transforming the Lead Generation Landscape

LeadStar has been a game-changer for AmeriLife's agents. By integrating advanced data analytics and compliance features, the proprietary technology ensures that agents receive leads that are not only exclusive but also fully compliant with CMS regulations. This has led to a 64% reduction in lead costs, allowing agents to focus more on building relationships and closing deals rather than on the financial burden of acquiring leads.

AmeriLife's affiliate companies are also benefiting from LeadStar. The tool's ability to provide a steady stream of discounted, high-quality leads has enabled licensed agents to expand their reach and improve their market presence. The thousands of agents using LeadStar are a testament to its effectiveness and the trust it has built within the AmeriLife network.

Key Highlights:

Cost-Effective CPA: LeadStar has helped top agents achieve lower than $100 Cost Per Acquisition (CPA), making it one of the most cost-effective lead generation solutions in the industry.

Thousands of Discounted Leads: Agents now have access to thousands of high-quality, compliant leads at discounted rates, ensuring a robust pipeline of potential clients.

Thousands of Agents: thousands of agents are leveraging LeadStar to supercharge their sales efforts, resulting in increased conversions and higher client satisfaction.

"AmeriLife remains committed to investing in cutting-edge technology to support its agents and affiliate companies," said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer, Health at AmeriLife. "The anticipated success of LeadStar during AEP is just the beginning, and we plan to continue enhancing the tool to meet the evolving needs of our partners and clients."

To learn about the new LeadStar, powered by EnrollHere, visit LeadStarHub.com .

About LeadStar, Powered by EnrollHere

LeadStar, Powered by EnrollHere, is an industry-leading enterprise leads program that delivers the compliant, reliable, and performative leads that today's health and life insurance agents need to grow their book of business and maximize their success. Powered by AmeriLife exclusively for the company's affiliated agents, LeadStar's suite of solutions includes LeadStar, powered by EnrollHere, LeadStar Direct, and LeadStar Seminars Powered by LeadingResponse. For more information, contact an AmeriLife-affiliated marketing company or visit LeadStarHub.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit? AmeriLife.com ?and follow AmeriLife on? Facebook ?and? LinkedIn .

SOURCE: AmeriLife

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilifes-next-generation-leadstar-powered-by-enrollhere-poised-1083136