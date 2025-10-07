Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
9D Insights Launches Predictive Intelligence Platform Turning Life Events Into Real Estate Opportunities

A Groundbreaking Proptech Platform Helps Real Estate Professionals Identify Listings and Buyers Before They Hit the Market - Powered by Life-Event Intelligence

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / 9D Insights, an emerging leader in proptech innovation, today announced the launch of its Intelligence-Driven Relationship Platform, designed to empower real estate professionals with predictive analytics once exclusive to major institutions.

9D Insights: Turning Life Events into Real Estate Intelligence

9D Insights: Turning Life Events into Real Estate Intelligence

At the core of 9D Insights is the proprietary "9 Ds Framework" - death, divorce, downsizing, debt, diapers, diplomas, diamonds, destinations, and disaster - representing the nine pivotal life transitions responsible for driving approximately 85% of all property transactions. By detecting these life events and scoring their potential impact, the platform gives agents a measurable edge in identifying motivated sellers and buyers before they enter the market.

"Real estate is about understanding life change," said John Cronin, Chief Executive Officer, 9D Insights. "Our mission is to bring that intelligence to every agent - giving them access to the kind of data-driven insights that were once reserved for the biggest firms. We're turning life moments into market moments."

Through 9DInsights.com, users can begin a 15-day free trial to explore key features designed to transform cold lists into warm, relationship-ready opportunities, including:

  • Predictive Contact Intelligence: Enrich contacts with lifestyle, demographic, and life-event data that reveal intent.

  • Signal-Based Scoring: Identify which prospects are most likely to buy, sell or move based on predictive triggers.

  • Ethical, Privacy-First Data: Access compliant intelligence designed to support authentic and transparent client relationships.

Unlike traditional lead-generation systems that rely on mass outreach, 9D Insights focuses on intelligent timing and context - helping real estate professionals act with precision, build stronger connections, and generate higher-quality conversations that lead to conversions.

"We're not just another real estate software," Cronin added. "We're building a future where intelligence fuels every client interaction - and every relationship begins with insight."

The 9D Insights platform is available now at 9DInsights.com. Agents can start a free 15-day trial with full access to predictive scoring, contact enrichment, and life-event analytics - all with no upfront commitment or credit card required.

About 9D Insights

9D Insights is redefining the real estate industry through predictive contact intelligence. Using advanced analytics and its proprietary 9Ds framework, the company empowers real estate professionals to identify opportunities created by life's major transitions. By making institutional-grade predictive intelligence accessible to every agent, 9D Insights enables smarter prospecting, stronger relationships, and more meaningful success in today's data-driven market.

Contact Information

John Cronin
Chief Executive Officer
media@9dinsights.com

SOURCE: 9D Insights



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/9d-insights-launches-predictive-intelligence-platform-turning-life-events-into-real-est-1083716

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
