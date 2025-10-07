Anzeige
07.10.2025
Chainsight Secures $1 Million Investment From Spicewood Ventures to Accelerate AI-Driven Supply Chain Growth

Funding Will Fuel Sales Expansion and Next-Generation AI Capabilities as Chainsight Continues to Transform Enterprise Supply Chain Performance

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Chainsight, an AI-driven supply chain services firm that partners with global enterprises to modernize and optimize their operations, has raised its second round of strategic funding from Spicewood Ventures. The new investment will fuel Chainsight's next stage of growth: advancing its AI capabilities, expanding its go-to-market strategy, and strengthening partnerships with leading advanced planning platforms.

Chainsight and Spicewood Ventures Logos

Chainsight and Spicewood Ventures Logos
Logos of AI Supply Chain Firm Chainsight and Investor Spicewood Ventures Displayed Together

"From day one, Chainsight has gone after one of the toughest problems in business: modernizing the enterprise supply chain," said John Papadia, Managing Partner at Spicewood Ventures. They also know how to turn AI into tangible results. With their domain expertise, proven execution, and blue-chip client base, Chainsight is exactly the kind of business we need in our portfolio.

Founded by a veteran supply chain leader, Chainsight has driven a number of major transformations across manufacturing, CPG, and food & beverage - helping global brands modernize and scale with AI.

"We're deploying the next generation of AI-driven, agentic supply chain solutions," said Santos Carrillo, founder of Chainsight. "Spicewood's not just investing capital - they're bringing real founder experience, operator know-how, and deep connections across the AI and analytics market."

Fueled by 156% year-over-year growth and a fast-growing pipeline, Chainsight has driven measurable wins in inventory optimization, forecast accuracy, and operating margins for more than 20 Fortune 500 clients.

About Chainsight

Chainsight is an AI-driven supply chain services firm that blends system and business integration to deliver real, measurable impact. With deep expertise in planning systems, analytics, and enterprise transformation, Chainsight helps global companies boost efficiency, accuracy, and profitability.

About Spicewood Ventures

Spicewood Ventures backs early-stage, forward-thinking services firms that turn analytics and AI into measurable business impact. Founded by former analytics entrepreneurs, CEOs, and operators, the firm partners with founders to accelerate growth, bringing both capital and hands-on experience to every investment.

Contact Information

Santos Carrillo
Founder & CEO, Chainsight
santos@chainsight.ai
(847) 791-2050

.

SOURCE: Spicewood Ventures



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/chainsight-secures-1-million-investment-from-spicewood-ventures-1083741

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
