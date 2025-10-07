Momentum Partners With Cato Networks to Launch Global Converged SASE Solution

Delivering Scalable, Secure Access for the Modern Global Workforce

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Momentum, a leading global managed services provider, today announced the launch of its new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution, delivered in partnership with Cato Networks. This offering empowers mid-market and enterprise organizations with secure, scalable, and simplified connectivity for hybrid teams, branch offices, and cloud workloads across the globe.

The Momentum SASE solution is now available and marks a significant expansion of Momentum's global managed services portfolio. It delivers a powerful new option for enterprises looking to modernize their network infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity, and simplify operations across distributed environments.

"In today's landscape of ransomware attacks, zero-day exploits, and sophisticated supply chain breaches, the traditional separation between security and networking is no longer just inefficient - it's dangerous," said Rick Garcia, EVP of Product and Marketing. "By partnering with Cato Networks, we're delivering a unified SASE solution that doesn't just simplify operations - it fundamentally transforms how enterprises defend against modern threats. Our customers can now detect and stop attacks in real-time across their entire digital footprint, from remote users to cloud workloads, while cutting operational complexity significantly. This isn't incremental improvement; it's a complete reimagining of enterprise security for the AI era."

Key features of the Momentum + Cato SASE solution include:

Global secure connectivity: Powered by Cato's private backbone with PoPs in 80+ countries

Converged security stack: Integrated firewall, SWG, CASB, DLP, and ZTNA

Streamlined deployment: Lightweight hardware and pre-configured software for rapid rollout

End-to-end visibility and control: Unified policy enforcement and analytics across users, devices, and locations

Fully managed service: Backed by Momentum's 24/7 expert support and high-touch onboarding

Proven Track Record With Cato Networks

Momentum brings unparalleled expertise to this SASE offering, having achieved Cato Networks' highest partnership tier through strategic acquisitions and proven customer success. Following the acquisitions of Horizon and Secher Security in Europe, Momentum has rapidly become one of Cato's most experienced global implementation partners. This deep operational experience, combined with established technical expertise across multiple regions, positions Momentum uniquely to deliver enterprise-grade SASE deployments with the confidence that comes from hundreds of successful implementations.

The solution is purpose-built for organizations navigating remote work, cloud migration, compliance requirements, and legacy infrastructure challenges. It enables secure access to corporate resources from anywhere while reducing operational overhead.

"Together with Cato, we're making it easier for organizations to stay agile, scale with confidence, and focus on what matters most - serving their customers," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO of Momentum.

About Momentum

Momentum is a global managed service provider empowering businesses worldwide to connect & secure, collaborate, and engage in the modern workplace. With award-winning solutions for Microsoft Teams, managed network, and more, Momentum delivers secure, reliable, and innovative communication services tailored to enable global enterprises to thrive. Currently connecting over 34,000 locations across 60+ countries and partnering with more than 500 suppliers worldwide, Momentum reinforces its mission to deliver "technology your way" - combining best-in-class platforms with personalized support and expert implementation. For more information, visit gomomentum.com.

