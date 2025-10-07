Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A14TJP | ISIN: CA82509L1076
07.10.2025
Uncap Achieves Shopify Platinum Partner Status

The Only Shopify Systems Integrator Exclusively Focused on B2B Solutions for Manufacturers and Distributors

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Uncap, a leading Shopify Premier Partner agency specializing in B2B commerce for manufacturers and distributors, has officially been recognized as a Shopify Platinum Partner - the highest level of partnership within the Shopify ecosystem.

This distinction makes Uncap the only Systems Integrator (SI) holding Platinum status dedicated exclusively to Shopify B2B, underscoring its expertise in helping complex businesses replatform, integrate, and scale on Shopify.

"Becoming a Shopify Platinum Partner represents more than recognition - it's validation of our focus on modernizing the B2B commerce experience," said Denis Dyli, Founder and Principal of Uncap. "Manufacturers and distributors have historically faced fragmented systems and long, costly transformations. Our approach cuts through that noise with radical transparency, fixed-bid architecture, and deep integration expertise."

The Platinum designation highlights Uncap's proven performance across large-scale B2B implementations involving ERP, PIM, and CRM integrations - as well as its strong collaboration with Shopify's internal teams to advance the platform's B2B capabilities.

Uncap's next phase is already underway, with the company building a new AI-powered platform launching in 2026 that will empower B2B sales teams to quote, configure, and process complex orders directly through Shopify.

"Our vision goes far beyond storefronts. We're building tools that help sales teams and distributors operate at 10x efficiency - all within the Shopify ecosystem," Dyli added.

As Uncap enters this next chapter, the company remains committed to its guiding principle of Radical Transparency - simplifying complex digital transformations and helping industrial businesses accelerate their path to modern commerce.

About Uncap

Uncap is a Shopify Platinum Partner helping manufacturers and distributors modernize B2B commerce. We build Shopify Plus storefronts, portals, and ERP integrations - and are now developing an AI platform to streamline quoting, sales, and operations. For more information, visit Uncap.com.

Contact Information

Denis Dyli
CEO
hey@uncap.com

SOURCE: Uncap



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/uncap-achieves-shopify-platinum-partner-status-1083794

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
