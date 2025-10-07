Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Showcase Industry-Leading Funding Automation Technology at Auto Finance Summit 2025

Lending technology provider to demonstrate the latest solutions which automate and accelerate processes and workflows

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for automotive, equipment, and powersports financing, announced it will exhibit its advanced LOS, LMS, and Portal solutions at the Auto Finance Summit October 15-17 at the Bellagio Resort in Las Vegas. The Auto Finance Summit is considered the industry's premier event for automobile lenders and dealers that are exploring strategies to increase loans, lower operating costs, satisfy reporting requirements, and enhance dealer experiences. Inovatec will be located at booth #238 throughout the event.

Highlighting Inovatec's participation at the event will be demonstrations of its new funding automation capability, which enables lenders to automate the most labour-intensive parts of the funding process, like manual document verification. . This new feature illustrates Inovatec's ongoing commitment to develop services and functionalities that improve accuracy and efficiency while reducing costs.

"As dealer satisfaction remains critical in today's lending landscape, Inovatec continues to empower lenders to satisfy the needs of their dealer networks by allowing them to close deals faster and monetize transactions in a compliant and seamless manner," said Samuel Heath, Inovatec's chief revenue officer. "We look forward to the Auto Finance Summit and demonstrate how our cutting-edge solutions continue to satisfy the evolving needs of automobile lenders, dealers, and the consumers they serve."

Respected for its market-leading cloud-based loan origination, servicing, and management solutions, Inovatec has earned the trust of banks, credit unions, captive finance companies, and other lenders across North America. The company's platforms enable lenders to automate time-consuming, complex workflows, resulting in faster and more accurate decisioning, improved dealer and customer experiences, lower operating costs, and increased profitability.

For more information on how Inovatec's LOS, LMS, and Portal solutions can deliver significant benefits to lenders and dealers, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination, loan servicing, and loan management solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies enhance business outcomes by improving efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

