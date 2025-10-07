Jolanta Dilling-Sulimierska appointed General Manager to lead local operations

Merz Therapeutics GmbH, a leading player in neurology-focused specialty pharma, today announced the opening of its new affiliate in Warsaw, Poland. With this expansion, the company assumes full responsibility for its business operations in Poland, reinforcing its long-term commitment to patients, healthcare professionals, and partners in the country.

Poland is a key strategic market in Central and Eastern Europe. By establishing a direct local presence, Merz Therapeutics will be able to strengthen relationships with healthcare providers, tailor activities to local needs, and support initiatives that improve access to innovative therapies.

"Establishing our own affiliate in Poland marks another important milestone in our growth journey," said Andrea von der Lippe, President, Region International Markets. "Our direct presence will allow us to work even more closely with the Polish medical community, ensuring continuity for patients while also creating the foundation for sustainable growth."

The move builds on Merz Therapeutics' long-standing presence in Poland through its former partner Egora, whose contribution to the development of the company's business in the country is gratefully acknowledged. Product distribution will continue through Cefarm, ensuring uninterrupted access to the company's portfolio of medicines.

As part of this expansion, Merz Therapeutics also announced the appointment of Jolanta Dilling-Sulimierska as General Manager, Merz Therapeutics Poland. She will lead the new affiliate, develop the business, and build strong partnerships with healthcare stakeholders.

"I am honored to take on this role and excited to lead Merz Therapeutics' new chapter in Poland," said Jolanta Dilling-Sulimierska. "Our focus will be on supporting patients and healthcare professionals through collaboration, education, and the responsible growth of our therapies. Together with our partners, we aim to make a real difference in patient care."

About Merz Therapeutics

Merz Therapeutics GmbH is dedicated to delivering better outcomes for more patients. With science as its foundation and the patient experience as its focus, the company relentlessly pursues innovative treatments and partnerships to address unmet needs in movement disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, liver disease, and other health conditions that severely impact patients' quality of life.

Merz Therapeutics is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and is active in more than 80 countries. Merz Therapeutics GmbH is part of the Merz Group, a privately held, family-owned company with a 117-year legacy. With passion and purpose, Merz Therapeutics continues to advance care in specialty neurology in ways that benefit both patients and society.

Please visit www.merztherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251005934421/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

International media

Merz Therapeutics GmbH

Luke Anthony Mircea-Willats

Global Communications

luke.mirceawillats@merz.ch

Poland media

Aleksandra Rok

Email: aleksandra.rok@247.com.pl

Phone: +48 733 034 247