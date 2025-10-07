Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra" or "the Company"), a global specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announced it has secured a box in the underwriting room at Lloyd's.

Effective immediately, Fortegra will operate from Box 388 on the third gallery in the Lloyd's underwriting room, representing a significant milestone in the company's strategic commitment to the London insurance market.

With the addition of a Lloyd's box to its network of over 20 locations, including its London office at 20 Fenchurch Street's iconic "Walkie Talkie" building and offices across the United States and Europe, Fortegra has reinforced its position as a premier market for developing reliable insurance solutions that address complex and evolving risks.

"This represents a pivotal next step in our long-term expansion strategy," said Mark Figes, Chief Executive Officer of Fortegra Insurance UK Limited. "Our presence in the Lloyd's underwriting room builds upon our established operations in London and Brussels, enhancing our ability to deliver reliable insurance solutions and seamless market access to our partners."

Rick Kahlbaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortegra Group, Inc., added: "Lloyd's represents the epicenter of the global specialty insurance market. Our physical presence here underscores our commitment to deepening relationships with brokers and partners while positioning Fortegra at the heart of international risk transfer."

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a multinational specialty insurer whose insurance subsidiaries have an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and an A.M. Best Financial Size Category of 'X', we offer a diverse set of admitted and excess and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions. For more information: www.fortegra.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251007220085/en/

Contacts:

Katie Butler: katie@aartrijk.com (703) 217-6791