Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025
BOC Products & Services AG: BOC Group Named Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, the leading research and advisory firm, has once again positioned BOC Group as a Leader in the latest Magic Quadrant for EA Tools. This marks the company's fifth consecutive recognition and underscores the trust global organizations place in the ADOIT EA suite to power their transformation journeys.

BOC Group Logo

In the 2025 report, BOC Group advanced further on the Ability to Execute axis, highlighting the growing impact ADOIT delivers for customers. At the same time, its strong standing on Completeness of Vision reflects a forward-looking strategy that reinforces enterprise architecture as a catalyst for enterprise-wide change.

This year's evaluation points to ADOIT's embedded AI capabilities as a key differentiator. By weaving intelligence directly into key use cases, at no extra cost for licensed users, ADOIT reduces repetitive effort, provides reliable guidance, and empowers architects to focus on driving transformation.

Core capabilities include:

  • AI-powered portfolio analysis for faster, more transparent decisions
  • Smart modeling recommendations to ensure consistency and accuracy
  • Conversational queries that make insights accessible in plain language
  • Automated end-of-life lookups to keep portfolios current and risks visible

"AI has the greatest impact when it cuts through complexity and enables experts to take decisive action," says Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager. "Our goal is to simplify EA tasks, accelerate insights, and give architects the freedom to lead their organizations forward."

More information about BOC Group and ADOIT is available on the ADOIT website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA and GRC, for effective and extensive business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to the users' needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

ADOIT customers include Allianz, Dubai Airports, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, PostFinance, NielsenIQ and many others.

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH
Michael Kamberov
Global Market Development Manager
+43-1-905 10 71-0

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466100/BOC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boc-group-named-leader-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-architecture-tools-2025-302576709.html

