BOC Products & Services AG: BOC Group Named Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, the leading research and advisory firm, has once again positioned BOC Group as a Leader in the latest Magic Quadrant for EA Tools. This marks the company's fifth consecutive recognition and underscores the trust global organizations place in the ADOIT EA suite to power their transformation journeys.

In the 2025 report, BOC Group advanced further on the Ability to Execute axis, highlighting the growing impact ADOIT delivers for customers. At the same time, its strong standing on Completeness of Vision reflects a forward-looking strategy that reinforces enterprise architecture as a catalyst for enterprise-wide change.

This year's evaluation points to ADOIT's embedded AI capabilities as a key differentiator. By weaving intelligence directly into key use cases, at no extra cost for licensed users, ADOIT reduces repetitive effort, provides reliable guidance, and empowers architects to focus on driving transformation.

Core capabilities include:

AI-powered portfolio analysis for faster, more transparent decisions

for faster, more transparent decisions Smart modeling recommendations to ensure consistency and accuracy

to ensure consistency and accuracy Conversational queries that make insights accessible in plain language

that make insights accessible in plain language Automated end-of-life lookups to keep portfolios current and risks visible

"AI has the greatest impact when it cuts through complexity and enables experts to take decisive action," says Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager. "Our goal is to simplify EA tasks, accelerate insights, and give architects the freedom to lead their organizations forward."

