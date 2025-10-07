JWP Connatix Names David LaPalomento as General Manager of Streaming & CTV

Company veteran expands leadership focus to accelerate growth in streaming and connected TV while continuing to partner closely with engineering

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JWP Connatix today announced that longtime Chief Technology Officer David LaPalomento has been appointed General Manager of Streaming & CTV. In this newly created role, LaPalomento will lead product strategy, go-to-market, and commercial results for the company's streaming and connected TV business - one of the fastest-growing and most strategic parts of the market.

LaPalomento has been a cornerstone of JWP Connatix since joining as CTO, where he guided the company through a period of rapid growth and significant platform innovation. As GM of Streaming & CTV Solutions, he will draw on his unique ability to bridge deep technical expertise with commercial strategy, helping the company expand relationships with leading broadcasters, OTT platforms, and streaming services.

"David has been instrumental in building the technology foundation of JWP Connatix," said John Nardone, CEO of JWP Connatix. "He's trusted by our engineers, respected by our customers, and uniquely skilled at translating complex technical challenges into business opportunities. Streaming and CTV represent one of the biggest growth opportunities in front of us, and David is the perfect leader to deepen our engagement in this space."

Importantly, LaPalomento will remain closely involved with the broader engineering organization, working alongside newly appointed CTO Pat DeAngelis to ensure continuity and stability for product and technology teams across the company.

"I'm excited to take on this new role at such a pivotal moment for both JWP Connatix and our industry," said David LaPalomento. "Streaming and CTV are evolving rapidly, and our combination of technology and expertise puts us in a position to help customers solve their toughest challenges. I look forward to working with colleagues across product, engineering, and commercial teams to deliver on that opportunity."

LaPalomento's appointment follows the recent hires of Dr. Kenneth Rona as the company's first Chief AI Officer, Chris Maccaro as Chief Revenue Officer, and John Mruz as Chief Marketing Officer, strengthening the JWP Connatix leadership team as the company moves toward its next stage of growth and innovation.

About JWP Connatix

JWP Connatix is the leading independent platform for video publishing and monetization. Our technology powers video experiences for thousands of publishers, broadcasters, and brands around the world, helping them reach audiences with impact, transparency, and control. Learn more at www.jwpconnatix.com .

