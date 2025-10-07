At AutoSens Europe, OMNIVISION will introduce the OX08D20 image sensor that features innovative technology to significantly improve the low-light performance of ADAS and AD systems

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor technology, including advanced digital imaging, analog and display solutions, announced today its latest-generation automotive image sensor: the OX08D20 8-megapixel (MP) CMOS image sensor with TheiaCel technology. This new device is an upgrade to the popular OX08D10 sensor for exterior cameras used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). The device will be introduced at AutoSens Europe (Booth 300), taking place October 7-9, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain, where OMNIVISION is the lead sponsor.

"OMNIVISION's OX08D10 image sensor with TheiaCel technology was launched at AutoSens Brussels in 2023 and has been a highly successful product for automotive OEMs seeking a single device that integrates all of the most important image sensor features, including best-in-class low-light performance, LED flicker mitigation, compact size, superior image quality at high temperatures, and low power," said Dr. Paul Wu, director of automotive product marketing, OMNIVISION. "Our mission is to partner with our customers to solve their toughest challenges. That's why our latest-generation devices are designed with innovative features our customers need."

The OX08D20 features all of the benefits of the OX08D10, as well as:

An innovative capture scheme developed in collaboration with Mobileye that significantly reduces the motion blur of nearby objects (while driving) and improves low-light performance

An upgrade to 60 frames per second (fps) to enable dual-use cameras

Updated cybersecurity to match the latest industry standard, MIPI CSE 2.0

In addition to industry-leading low-light performance, the device has low power consumption and comes in an a-CSP package that is 50% smaller than other exterior sensors in its class. The OX08D20 will be sampling in November 2025 and will enter mass production in Q4 2026. For more information or to schedule a meeting at AutoSens Europe, contact www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

