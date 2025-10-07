Monrovia, Liberia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - HammerPay, a digital financial services platform, continues to strengthen its position as a leading driver of inclusive growth in West Africa by aggressively expanding its network of merchants. The company has made significant strides in onboarding merchants that deliver essential goods and services to underserved communities from hospitals, to construction material providers, supermarkets and local retailers. This strategic focus on impact-driven partnerships is central to HammerPay's mission of deepening financial inclusion while fostering sustainable economic development.

In alignment with this mission, HammerPay has announced a new partnership with EcoPower Liberia, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, to expand access to solar energy and digital financial services across Liberia. This collaboration combines EcoPower Liberia's expertise in solar energy solutions with HammerPay's innovative digital financial services to provide a comprehensive solution for underserved communities in Liberia. The partnership will focus on delivering affordable solar power systems and integrating digital payment solutions to enhance the accessibility and affordability of clean energy.

"We are excited to partner with HammerPay to bring sustainable energy and financial inclusion to communities across Liberia," said Vickson Korlewala, CEO of EcoPower Liberia. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide reliable and affordable solar energy solutions while empowering individuals through digital financial services."

The partnership will involve the installation of solar home systems, solar-powered appliances, and the integration of digital payment platforms to facilitate easy and secure transactions for customers. By combining renewable energy with digital financial services, the partnership aims to address the dual challenges of energy access and financial inclusion in Liberia.

"HammerPay is committed to expanding access to digital financial services in underserved markets," said Vaanii Baker, West Africa Lead for HammerPay. "Through this partnership with EcoPower Liberia, we can provide innovative solutions that empower communities and drive sustainable development."

The collaboration between EcoPower Liberia and HammerPay represents a significant step towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. By combining renewable energy solutions with digital financial services, the partnership seeks to create a more inclusive and sustainable future for Liberia.

Both companies are dedicated to fostering a greener future and expanding economic opportunities for Liberia's citizens. The partnership is expected to have a positive impact on local communities by providing access to clean energy and financial services, thereby improving the quality of life for many individuals and families.

About EcoPower Liberia

EcoPower Liberia is a renewable energy company dedicated to providing sustainable and affordable solar energy solutions to communities across Liberia. Through innovative technologies and community-based approaches, EcoPower Liberia aims to bridge the energy gap and promote environmental sustainability.

About HammerPay

