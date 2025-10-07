Suvoda LLC: Suvoda Expands Clinical Trial Patient Travel Access Across the EU With Bolt Business Partnership

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda (recently merged with Greenphire), a global clinical trial technology company specializing in software solutions to address trial complexity in the mission-critical, time-sensitive moments, today announced a partnership with Bolt Business a European mobility company, to expand cost-effective and accessible transportation options for clinical trial participants across the EU. This collaboration enables Suvoda's travel specialists to book Bolt rides for EU patients, with no out-of-pocket expenses to the patient, reducing logistical and financial burdens for participants and sites. Sites and sponsors can take advantage of the partnership by choosing Greenphire Travel, a product delivered on the Suvoda Platform.

"Patients in clinical trials already navigate complex health journeys without the added burden of unreliable transportation. Our partnership with Bolt Business reduces travel obstacles for patients which helps them stay enrolled in their trial, delivering the consistent patient retention that sites and sponsors need for successful trials," said Will Wing, Suvoda's Director of Product, Travel.

By providing a low-cost, reliable alternative to traditional car services while maintaining high standards of privacy and data security, this partnership will improve patient access across diverse trial populations.

"This partnership is built on Suvoda's and Bolt Business's shared commitment to removing barriers for clinical trial participants. It provides patients with flexible transport across EU markets, while giving Suvoda the cost control and account management support it needs. With Bolt's mobility options available, we're helping patients stay focused on their health journeys," said Liam James, Account Manager at Bolt Business.

The partnership is the latest example of Suvoda's investment in supporting global travel for clinical trial participants. Suvoda offers flexible and comprehensive travel service that includes:

Support provided to 8,400+ sites across 2,000+ studies in more than 50 countries

Expanded high-touch delivery model, including 90+ dedicated Concierge Coordinators offering personalized support for participants-geared towards rare and ultra rare disease trials

A 90% satisfaction rating among global sites

The new partnership follows Suvoda's successful merger with Greenphire in March 2025. The unified company brings best-in-class randomization, trial supply management, consent, patient engagement, financial support, and travel technologies under one platform-reflecting Suvoda's commitment to solving the most urgent and complex clinical trial challenges through integrated, seamless solutions.

About Suvoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company with a real-time experience platform that empowers sponsors and CROs to make confident decisions and sites and patients to take calm, controlled action. Suvoda delivers interconnected, action-driven software solutions and industry-leading services and support, so that even in the most time-sensitive, mission-critical moments, life-changing studies keep moving forward. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company maintains customer satisfaction scores that consistently exceed the technology industry average, contributing to the company being selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 2000 trials across more than 95 countries. Suvoda recently merged with Greenphire, a leading provider of clinical trial financial management and patient support tools. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on LinkedIn.

