Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 15:24 Uhr
JND Legal Administration: Authors, Publishers, and Copyright Owners May Benefit from a $1.5 Billion Class Action Settlement

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

JND Legal Administration

A proposed class action settlement was reached in the lawsuit, Bartz v. Anthropic PBC, which claimed that Anthropic infringed copyrights by downloading allegedly pirated datasets containing copyrighted books. Anthropic denies the allegations.

Authors, publishers, and copyright owners may be Class Members and benefit from the Settlement if they own the copyright of a work included in the LibGen or PiLiMi datasets downloaded by Anthropic.

More details and a searchable database of all books included in the settlement are available at www.AnthropicCopyrightSettlement.com.

Class Members have the following options:

  1. File a Claim by March 23, 2026 to receive payment from the $1.5 billion Settlement Fund.
  2. Exclude Yourself and All Rightsholders (or Opt Out) by January 7, 2026 to give up all rights to receive payment from this Settlement and have the option to bring your own separate lawsuit against Anthropic for the claims this Settlement resolves.
  3. Object by January 7, 2026 if you disagree with the Settlement and want to remain a Class Member.
  4. Do nothing. You may or may not receive money from the Settlement, and you are not guaranteed a payment unless you submit a valid Claim Form.

The Court scheduled a hearing for April 23, 2026, at 12:00 PT at the San Francisco Federal Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Ave., Courtroom 12 - 19th Floor, to consider whether to approve the Settlement. The Court will also consider Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees of up to 25% of the Settlement Fund, reimbursement for other costs and expenses, and service payments of up to $50,000 to each Class Representative, as well as any objections.

Contact Information:

Visit:

www.AnthropicCopyrightSettlement.com

Email:

info@AnthropicCopyrightSettlement.com

Call:

1-877-206-2314



Write:

Bartz v Anthropic


c/o JND Legal Administration


P.O. Box 91204


Seattle, WA 98111



Complete copies of the pleadings, orders and other publicly filed documents in the lawsuit may also be accessed for a fee through the Court's Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system at https://ecf.cand.uscourts.gov.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/authors-publishers-and-copyright-owners-may-benefit-from-a-1-5-billion-class-action-settlement-302576041.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
