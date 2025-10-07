SOFTwarfare, LLC: SOFTwarfare Names Chris Greco as COO to Accelerate Global Growth and Advance as Cyber Leader in Zero Trust Identity

Scaling Success: Greco Brings Fortune 500 Operational Discipline to Transform SOFTwarfare into the Global Leader Replacing Legacy Identity Platforms and Securing the U.S. Defense Industrial Base.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / SOFTwarfare®, the American-owned cybersecurity innovator, today announced the appointment of Chris Greco as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Greco joins the executive team to scale global operations and dramatically expand the company's delivery of next-generation identity security to both the public and private sectors.

Mr. Chris Greco

Greco joins as Chief Operations Officer to lead SOFTwarfare in next phase of growth as global leader in zero trust identity

Greco's appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as identity-based attacks now fuel over 80% of all data breaches. Enterprises and national security agencies are urgently moving to replace vulnerable passwords and legacy Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) with solutions that provide superior, phishing-resistant security. SOFTwarfare is aggressively positioned in this market, offering a comprehensive, modern replacement for outdated systems, while enhancing the security and supplementing the capabilities of leading hyper-scalers and enterprise vendors with its patented technology.

Scaling Defense-Grade Security from the Boardroom to the Battlefield

"This is a defining moment for SOFTwarfare. Our rapid growth is proof that the market is ready to stop patching legacy security and adopt a true Zero Trust Identity framework," said Wyatt Cobb, CEO of SOFTwarfare. "Chris brings the rare mix of operational discipline, strategic foresight, and cultural leadership we need to scale into a global market leader. His enterprise experience is instrumental as we deliver next-generation capabilities to our customers."

SOFTwarfare's customer base includes major clients across critical infrastructure and national security, such as leading Defense Primes, innovators in Bioscience and Enterprise Healthcare, and major, non-disclosed contracts with top-tier agencies in the U.S. government. -including both maritime and land-based forces. The company also counts a major, highly-regarded non-profit research institute. -a recognized pioneer in deep-tech and enterprise innovation - among its rapidly growing customer portfolio.

"I'm honored to join SOFTwarfare at this critical inflection point. Our mission is clear: deliver effortless, defense-grade security to every organization that needs it, from the private sector to the Pentagon," said Greco. "We are committed to securing every user, device, and application, replacing vulnerable static credentials and ensuring only verified identities have access to critical systems. SOFTwarfare's patented Zero Trust Identity® platform provides the frictionless, phishing-resistant security that is becoming a global requirement for both human and machine access to networks large and small".

A Proven Leader to Drive Operational Excellence

Greco brings a distinguished track record of leading high-growth transformations across Fortune 500s, venture-backed SaaS, and national security environments. He has a proven talent for architecting dramatic growth, having successfully scaled Location Labs through rapid expansion to a $220 million strategic acquisition and later tripling growth at Storewise, culminating in a 6x multiple exit to private equity.

This expertise is built upon a foundation of senior leadership roles driving global expansion at cybersecurity and technology giants like Symantec, Avast, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Beyond his corporate achievements, Greco is a recognized thought leader on organizational resilience, authoring the Maxy Award-winning book 8 Steps to Overcoming Adversity and creating the acclaimed Sigma Operating Model, a framework for building high-performance teams. Greco's deep enterprise experience and operational rigor will be key in enabling SOFTwarfare to serve its rapidly expanding customer base with next-generation identity and access solutions.

