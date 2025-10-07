Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Highland Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: HLND) (FSE: U8X) ("Highland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it set to begin an exploration program at its Sy Property, located in Nunavut Canada, further described below.

Sy Property

The Sy Property is located in the Yathkyed Lake Greenstone Belt ("YLGB"). Similar Archean aged greenstone belts in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut have seen more exploration activity than the YLGB. These other nearby greenstone belts have similar geology and also host numerous gold and other base metal occurrences that include the Ferguson Lake Cu-Ni-PGM resource, Meadowbabk and Meliadine gold deposits. The aforementioned gold deposits are in structurally altered Banded-Iron Formations ("BIF"). Scheduled to begin later in October, the Company's exploration program will consist of a thorough review and compilation of the existing geological and geophysical data as well as identifying and locating additional targets, the purpose of which will to be to determine the Company's next steps in its exploration program including a review of the existing claims footprint. Also included in the Company's planned exploration activities is an on-site geophysics program, which, subject to weather constraints, is designed to identify any gold mineralization in the BIF.

Highland Red Lake Gold Corp.

The Company's current exploration program, conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Highland Red Lake Gold Corp. is currently ongoing. This exploration work has been focused on demonstrating lode gold potential through geological mapping, prospecting and rock sampling, and a drone based airborne magnetic and LiDAR survey. As previously announced on July 11, 2025, the Company entered into an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in mining claims on a property comprising 3,366 hectares in the Red Lake Gold Camp (the "RLG Claims"). For further details, please see the Company's news release dated July 11, 2025.

Bayside Geoscience completed a geological mapping and prospecting campaign at the end of August, and a total of 60 grab samples were collected across the RLG Claims. Assay results from this sampling are expected to be received in Q4 of 2025. Rosor Exploration successfully completed a drone-based LiDAR and magnetic survey at the end of September and final results and products are expected to be received in Q4 2025 as well. The results of these programs will be incorporated into a plan for future work programs on the RLG Claims.

Church Property

The Church Property is located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, approximately 16 kilometres west northwest of Nipigon, Ontario and 89 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. It is situated within the Church, Hele, and Booth townships of the Thunder Bay Mining Division. The Company's completed exploration program consisted of a Mobile Metal Ion soil sampling program, designed to identify lithium anomalies on areas of the property where field crews have established there is no exposed bedrock. While the Company did not identify any significant anomalies in the survey area, the results obtained are currently being analyzed to determine the next phase of exploration at the Church Property. Given weather and ground conditions, the Company expects that a follow up field-based exploration program at the Church Property will begin in the spring of 2026.

Corporate update

The Company is pleased to announce that during the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company issued 1,087,500 common shares in the share capital of the Company, through the exercise of warrants, resulting in gross proceeds of $163,125. These funds will be used to continue to fund the Company's exploration activities, the previously announced plan of arrangement for the spin out of Highland Red Lake Gold Corp., general working capital purposes, and to identify new acquisitions.

Ted Yew, CEO of Highland, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have the support of our shareholders who through the exercising of warrants have provided additional funds for us to continue our exploration programs given the current robust gold environment. We are looking forward to providing the market with an update on exploration activities at both Sy and Red Lake in the coming months."

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this news release related to the Sy Property has been reviewed and approved by Carey Galeschuk, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Richardson is an independent consultant to Highland.

The scientific and technical information in this news release related to Highland Red Lake Gold Corp. and the Church Property has been reviewed and approved by Mark Richardson, P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Richardson is an independent consultant to Highland.

ABOUT HIGHLAND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

Highland is a mineral exploration and development company. Its activities consist of acquiring and exploring, mining properties to enhance shareholder value as it proceeds with the exploration work on the Church Property among other mining properties it may acquire and develop.

