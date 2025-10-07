The first edition of Solar Solutions Torino drew 35 exhibitors and 930 visitors, underscoring growing regional engagement between academia and industry in Italy's solar sector.From pv magazine Italy The two-day Solar Solutions event took place in Turin, northern Italy, last week. Sponsored by Italian think tank Kyoto Club and energy association Elettricità Futura, the inaugural edition featured 35 exhibitors, 26 speakers in the seminar area, and 10 in the pitch area. Organizers told pv magazine Italy, which participated with two presentations alongside Italia Solare, that the event drew 930 visitors. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...