Phenom, an applied AI company that helps organisations hire faster, develop better and retain longer, announced the speaker lineup for its inaugural IAMPHENOM Europe conference the only applied AI event for human resources. Building on IAMPHENOM's global success, the European debut of this flagship conference brings together industry pioneers who are dominating talent acquisition and management with AI and automation among the world's most recognisable brands.

Taking place 6 November in Munich, the in-person event will feature visionary keynotes, customer-led breakout sessions, live demonstrations of use-case specific AI agents, and invaluable networking opportunities across the HR and IT community. Key topics will address how to: assess AI and automation maturity levels; deploy 25+ AI agents; uphold compliance while navigating European regulations; develop and retain internal talent while attracting external skills; drive unprecedented recruiter productivity; enhance employee onboarding experiences; unify talent operations; and simplify technology implementation for enterprise-scale transformation.

The impressive speaker lineup comprises more than 25 global executives across 15+ sessions. Speakers include:

Ajay Patel, Vice President, Global Head HRBP at Straumann Group

Cédric Meyer, HR Digital Transformation Senior Manager at Bouygues

Hilmar Kroat-Reder, Senior Vice President, People Culture at Borealis Group

Imogen Shacklock, Head of People Technology and Transformation at PwC UK

Julie Astell, Talent Acquisition and Development Technology lead at PwC UK

Jihane Baciocchini, Vice President Head of Global Talent Acquisition at Capgemini

Jean-Luc Fleurial, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at UCB

Juliana de Carvalho Nogueira, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at HelloFresh

Steve Smith, Group HR Chief of Staff Head of HR Transformation at Serco

Tansy Zhang, Global HRIS Lead at Verisure

Sven Elbert, Head Analyst Services Lead Analyst Talent Acquisition at Fosway Group

"We're bringing the power of IAMPHENOM to Europe for the first time; European HR teams are ready to move beyond AI experimentation to AI actualisation," said Jonathan Dale, Vice President and General Manager, Global Marketing at Phenom. "While other AI companies are still figuring out Europe's regulatory complexity, we're already delivering applied AI solutions that scale."

To register and view more details, including additional speakers and agenda overview, visit iamphenomeurope.com.

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimise hiring and onboarding processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company that helps organisations hire faster, develop better and retain longer. By uniquely combining proprietary industry-specific AI, agentic AI, automation and personalised experiences, its Intelligent Talent Experience platform helps companies fundamentally reshape their HR processes and strategies for scalable and sustainable transformation. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, Phenom takes a holistic approach that unifies the entire talent journey, augmenting human capabilities and creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and talent.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimising HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

