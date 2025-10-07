The practice is meeting growing demand for up-and-coming capital raising talent

Jensen Partners, the largest executive search and advisory firm exclusively dedicated to the global capital raising and investment space, announced today the launch of its Junior Practice, a dedicated division built to identify, assess and place high-potential early-career professionals across investor relations, fundraising and business development roles in alternative asset management.

The Junior Practice is designed to meet the needs of today's evolving alternatives marketplace, which is seeing junior professionals assuming front-office responsibilities earlier in their careers than ever before. The Junior Practice provides clients with the data, context and access required to build strong commercial junior benches with long-term upside. With unmatched organigram mapping, proprietary market intelligence and rigorous 360-degree referencing, the firm is uniquely positioned to not only place high-potential junior talent, but also, ensure that those hires endure, thrive and contribute to the long-term success of alternative asset management firms.

"Junior talent is no longer a tactical hire; it's a strategic investment," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "Firms want to strengthen the middle of the funnel and build teams that will still be standing five years from now. This practice does exactly that by identifying tomorrow's leaders today and selecting top talent earlier in their careers."

The Junior Practice is led by Sara Katz, who brings more than two decades of experience building and running financial services recruiting practices. Prior to joining Jensen Partners, she held leadership roles at Sheffield Haworth, Long Ridge Partners and Parity Partners. She also previously founded her own successful recruiting firm, Searchlight Partners, which specialized in sourcing top talent for hedge funds, private equity, private credit, investment banks and family offices.

Sara's background spans both executive recruiting and investment roles, and she has held senior positions at prominent hedge funds and asset managers. This dual perspective enables her to deliver precise, high-value counsel to clients navigating the complexities of talent strategy.

"Our goal is to help clients identify candidates who can do the job today and who can lead their teams to new heights in the years to come," said Sara Katz, Head of the Junior Practice. "At Jensen Partners, we combine detailed market mapping, career tracking and institutional intelligence to help firms move quickly and accurately. This is how the next generation of rainmakers will be built-one smart hire at a time."

Jensen Partners is renowned for its proprietary technology, Jensen Insights, an established competitor intelligence and organogram mapping platform that visualizes team structures-including titles, LP channel specialization, and geographic coverage-and serves as a key tool for helping clients evaluate and design market-leading distribution strategies that drive AUM growth. The platform offers a highly detailed and accurate view of the talent landscape, tracking movement, compensation, career progression and fundraising performance across alternatives.

Building on this foundation, Jensen Partners' Junior Practice leverages the firm's proprietary intelligence to help clients design junior-to-senior pipelines with built-in retention strategies, defined paths to promotion and measurable commercial accountability. The firm's proprietary database of more than 35,000 investor-facing professionals enables clients to benchmark compensation trends and talent movements with unmatched precision.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is the largest executive search and advisory firm exclusively dedicated to the global capital raising and investment space. Founded in 2012, the award-winning firm specializes in placing top-performing investor relations, fundraising and distribution professionals within the alternative asset management industry. A strategic partner to many of the world's leading private markets and hedge fund firms, Jensen Partners provides clients with comprehensive human capital consulting, market intelligence, competitor compensation analysis and capital formation organizational design insights.

Learn more at https://www.jensen-partners.com/.

