Andersen Consulting adds depth to its platform through a Collaboration Agreement with global systems integrator firm Jolera, delivering secure and scalable digital transformation solutions.

Founded in 2001, Jolera is an end-to-end IT provider delivering cybersecurity, infrastructure management, AI and data services, and end-user support. The firm offers monitoring and management solutions, backup and recovery, application development, and IT strategy to drive business outcomes and long-term client value. Serving industries such as construction, manufacturing, financial services, telecom, media, M&A, and the public sector, Jolera combines global reach with local execution across cloud and digital operations.

"At Jolera, we've always believed that innovation starts with accountability," said CEO of Jolera Alex Shan. "Our team is built to deliver outcomes backed by strong values, operational rigor, and a deep commitment to client success. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to align with a like-minded organization and expand the impact of our solutions."

"Jolera brings a combination of enterprise-grade IT capabilities, global infrastructure experience, and a client-first culture," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their ability to deliver secure, scalable, and intelligent technology services strengthens our platform and enhances the solutions we offer clients undergoing complex digital transformation."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

