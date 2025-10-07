upGrad Expands to Bangkok, Driving AI Skills and Digital Careers in Thailand

BANGKOK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- upGrad, one of Asia's leading integrated skilling and lifelong learning companies, today announced the opening of its new office in Bangkok. This marks a major step in the company's Southeast Asia expansion and highlights its commitment to supporting Thailand's digital economy with AI-focused and career-ready learning programs supported by local student support and engagement activities.

The Thai government, through the Ministry of Labour, has set a national priority to reskill 1.8 million workers and improve youth employability. With rapid digital disruption affecting every industry, upGrad's Bangkok office will help meet this need by making global-quality learning more accessible to Thai professionals, enterprises, and students.

Founded in India 10 years ago, upGrad is now one of the largest online higher education and workforce transformation companies in Asia, with over 10 million learners across 160 countries and partnerships with 100+ top universities worldwide. Its programs are designed in collaboration with leading institutes such as Golden Gate University, Edgewood College, Northeastern University and Liverpool John Moores University. With its new local hub, upGrad will:

Offer AI, data, education and business degrees tailored for working professionals with Thai-language mentorship

Provide flexible, online study options with live/recorded lectures, and digital resources to fit working professionals' schedules.

Partner with local schools and universities to co-create programs that directly match workforce needs.

Invest in local teams and learner support, ensuring personalized guidance from admission through graduation.

upGrad also plans to scale its impact by upskilling thousands of Thai learners in AI, business, and emerging technologies over the next two years, helping them unlock global career opportunities. The initial programs that will be available to learners includes university-led Doctorate programs in Business and Education, MBA, Tech and Data Science degrees and shorter Certification programs.

Myleeta Aga Williams, CEO - International, Consumer Business, upGrad, said: "Thailand is making bold strides in preparing its workforce for the future, with clear national priorities around AI training and digital upskilling. As one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies, Bangkok is uniquely positioned to become a hub for innovation and talent. By combining world-class education with local relevance, we aim to empower Thai professionals not just to adapt, but to lead in shaping the region's digital future."

Vu Le, Country Head - Vietnam & Thailand, upGrad, added: "upGrad has been upskilling Thai for the last 3 years and this official presence is about commitment and belief in this very exciting and forward-looking economy. We are here to support an already well-established ecosystem of learning and employability in Thailand, with higher education - 100% delivered online. By combining world-class education with local relevance, we aim to create a strong pipeline of AI-ready talent for both individuals and businesses."

Started in 2015, upGrad is one of Asia's largest integrated Learning, Skilling, and Workforce Development Companies. upGrad offers a range of online & hybrid skilling programs, Certifications, and Bootcamps under its B2C portfolio. It also facilitates top Indian and global universities to offer their Diploma, Master's and Executive Doctorates, with all degrees being awarded solely by the respective universities. Additionally, select programs are tailored for Enterprise clients under the corporate skilling division, along with other recruitment and staffing services. More details on https://www.upgrad.com/th/

