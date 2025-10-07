How Save The Children Boosted Sustainability With Lenovo Asset Recovery Services

Lenovo technology plays a practical role in helping the charity advance its mission.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Save the Children is a global charity operating in 115 countries. Founded after the First World War, it is committed to providing over 100 million children worldwide with vital resources from food and medical care to education. In recent years the organization has increasingly had to react to environmental disasters, as outlined in its 'Born into the Climate Crisis' report. For example, in late 2024 the charity's Spanish arm, headquartered in Madrid, jumped into action after an extreme weather event caused dramatic flooding in the Valencia region, with 164,000 young people requiring assistance.

The charity relies on technology to provide the best care and support for children in need. It is also acutely aware that children born in 2020 will face up to seven times more heatwaves and extreme weather events than their grandparents. So, when Save the Children Spain was looking for a partner to support with a device refresh for its frontline workers, this indispensable charity needed to know that its commitment to environmental and social responsibility would be held as an uppermost priority, with device reuse and recycling utilized wherever possible. To make this possible, it turned to Lenovo.

"We are committed to equipping our frontline teams with the tools they need to support children, while doing so in the most sustainable way possible," said a Save the Children spokesperson. "Our goal is to deliver impact today without compromising the world future generations will inherit. We use digital tools to help ensure every child's right to survival, learning and protection. It was vital that we approached our technology refresh in a cost-effective and environmentally conscious way, ensuring that our workers have the right equipment to deliver for children in Spain and around the world."

A circular approach

Given the nature of its work, the charity also needed to safely dispose of outdated devices - as it handles sensitive information - and required a solution with low operational overheads. With just 200 staff across the country and no dedicated IT support team, it was essential that the chosen approach included reliable, ongoing technical assistance to keep systems running smoothly.

John Stamer, Vice President & General Manager, Global Product Services at Lenovo says: "At Lenovo, we believe technology should not only drive innovation but also serve a greater purpose. We're proud to support Save the Children Spain by providing affordable and more sustainable IT solutions that align with their climate goals while empowering their frontline teams to continue their vital work with vulnerable children. Through Lenovo services like Asset Recovery and CO2 Offset, we're helping to reduce the environmental impact of their devices while making sure those doing the most important work have the tools they need to do so effectively."

To manage the responsible disposal of its end-of-life IT equipment, Save the Children Spain selected Lenovo's Asset Recovery Services (ARS). ARS provides secure, documented disposal of devices, regardless of brand, ensuring IT equipment can be recycled or reused wherever possible to minimize environmental impact.

In addition to supporting its environmental commitments, ARS enabled Save the Children to recover $7,000 in value from their existing devices, which was reinvested into the new technology deployment.

To align technology choices with its climate advocacy work, the charity further chose Lenovo CO2 Offset Services to offset the carbon footprint of its new hardware across the full lifecycle, from production and transportation to energy consumption, bolstering its broader climate advocacy goals. This choice reflected its commitment to responsible practices across all aspects of its operations, including how they are powered.

On the ground, where every minute matters, Lenovo deployed 200 Lenovo ThinkPad E16 laptops, delivering the performance frontline workers need to support children in Spain and beyond. To keep devices running smoothly and improve support efficiency, Save the Children Spain also opted for Premier Support Plus, giving its users direct access to expert technicians for fast, unscripted resolutions to both hardware and software issues. If a problem can't be solved remotely, Lenovo provides on-site assistance by the next business day, ensuring smooth operations without pulling staff away from their core mission.

Premier Support Plus also includes Accidental Damage Protection (ADP), which is particularly relevant for devices used in the field, where they may be more susceptible to accidental drops or other physical damage. ADP and other features of Premier Support Plus, such as Sealed Battery Warranty Extension, help extend device usability and promote repair over replacement. This supports waste reduction, and CO2 offset credits are applied to all ADP

A Save the Children spokesperson said: "With Lenovo Premier Support Plus, we were able to provide our teams with always-on access to the digital resources they need."

Making an impact

For Save the Children, the impact of partnering with Lenovo goes beyond logistics; it's about aligning operational efficiency with its broader mission. Through a secure, cost-effective process for recycling and reusing end-of-life devices, the organization supports a more circular approach to IT while responsibly managing IT asset disposal, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. More importantly, frontline staff are now equipped with reliable, high-performance tools to support children across Spain and strengthen their advocacy for those facing crisis around the world. In this way, Lenovo technology plays a practical role in helping the charity advance its mission.

A Save the Children spokesperson added: "Save the Children's campaigns on climate change meant that it made sense to choose a solution which enabled us to support the circular economy. With Lenovo's help, our staff are equipped not only with the devices they need, but with 24-hour support to help them deliver for sick, impoverished and hungry children across the world."

