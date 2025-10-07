DP World: Smarter, Safer, Faster: How AI Is Redefining Modern Warehousing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Warehouses are no longer passive storage facilities. They've become high-performance hubs that shape the speed, accuracy, and sustainability of entire supply chains. In today's competitive environment, companies can't afford inefficiency inside the four walls - and artificial intelligence (AI) is driving the next leap forward in warehouse optimization.

As outlined in DP World's new Playbook, published in partnership with Supply Chain Dive's studioID-Smarter, Safer, Stronger: How AI Can Transform the Global Supply Chain-AI-powered automation is transforming warehouse operations to be smarter, safer, and faster than ever before.

From Storage to Smart Operations

Today's warehouses must manage not only inventory but also the complex demands of e-commerce, global shipping networks, and shifting customer expectations. AI-powered technologies - from autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to collaborative robots ("cobots") -are enabling warehouses to operate at higher throughput with greater accuracy.

These tools handle repetitive tasks like picking, sorting, and moving goods, freeing human workers to focus on oversight, problem-solving, and customer service. The result is more consistent performance, fewer errors, and a more resilient supply chain.

DP World's Perris Facility: A Glimpse of the Future

At DP World's state-of-the-art logistics center in Perris, California, AI-driven automation is already in action. The facility integrates intelligent systems including on-demand box-making machines, automated labeling, box tapers, and scan tunnels. Together, these technologies improve precision while reducing waste and optimizing packaging.

Despite its high level of automation, the facility employs nearly 200 full-time workers who oversee quality control and manage tasks requiring human judgment. This balance between robotics and people underscores a critical truth: warehouse AI isn't about replacing people; it's about empowering them.

"The world is complex, and so is this business," says Glen Clark, CEO in U.S. and Mexico and Regional Head of Contract Logistics for DP World. "There will always be a need to keep humans in the loop".

Safer Warehousing Through AI

AI and automation don't just improve efficiency - it also enhances workplace safety. Machine vision systems, for example, can detect people or objects in harm's way, triggering alerts or even automatically engaging brakes on moving equipment to prevent collisions.

By shifting heavy lifting and repetitive tasks to machines, warehouses reduce injury risks for employees. This proactive safety layer makes operations not only more productive but also more human-centered.

Why It Matters

The benefits of AI in warehousing go beyond efficiency gains. Smarter warehouses directly contribute to lower emissions, faster delivery speeds, and improved customer satisfaction. In a world where global supply chains face relentless pressure, the ability to deliver consistently and safely has become a strategic advantage.

For businesses, the message is clear: AI-powered warehousing is no longer optional. It's a cornerstone of future-ready logistics.

Learn More

From autonomous robots to machine vision systems, AI is revolutionizing warehouses into safer, faster, and more resilient hubs of global trade.

To explore how DP World is leveraging AI to transform modern warehousing, download the full AI Playbook - available on the DP World website - and put intelligence into motion.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smarter-safer-faster-how-ai-is-redefining-modern-warehousing-1083856