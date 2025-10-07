Visual Edge IT, Inc.: Visual Edge IT Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Key Appointments

NORTH CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Visual Edge IT today announced the addition of three seasoned executives to its leadership team: Peter Stelling as Chief Integration Officer and Chief of Staff, Stephen Choi as Chief Product Officer, and Laurel Burton as Vice President of Marketing. These appointments build on the momentum from the July 2025 naming of James Hwang as Chief Executive Officer. Under Hwang's leadership, the newly expanded executive team is poised to accelerate Visual Edge IT's growth, innovation, and market leadership as the trusted technology solutions partner for small and medium-sized clients across its national footprint.

Welcome Peter, Stephen and Laurel!

New Visual Edge IT executive leadership additions Peter Stelling, Stephen Choi, and Laurel Burton.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter, Stephen, and Laurel to the Visual Edge IT leadership team," said James Hwang, CEO of Visual Edge IT. "Each brings unique expertise and proven leadership that will strengthen our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions, seamless operational integration, and impactful market presence. Together, they position us to accelerate our transformation and growth strategy."

Peter Stelling, Chief Integration Officer and Chief of Staff

With extensive experience in corporate strategy, operations, and organizational transformation, Peter Stelling will oversee enterprise-wide integration efforts and serve as a key advisor to the CEO and executive team. Stelling has held several leadership positions, most recently as COO at Marquis-experts in customer data platform (CDP) software-and previously as SVP of Strategic Initiatives at FireMon, where he successfully built corporate infrastructures and implemented systems to streamline operations.

"I am excited to join Visual Edge IT at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Stelling. "I look forward to bringing additional value to a company that is already a leader in the industry including unlocking meaningful insights that give our customers a clear marketplace advantage."

Stephen Choi, Chief Product Officer

Stephen Choi brings more than two decades of global technology leadership to Visual Edge IT. Prior to joining, Choi served as Vice President at Samsung Electronics America and Head of the North America Display Office (NADO), where he impacted nearly $1.6 billion in annual revenue and led teams across solution architecture, integration, and business development. His career also includes senior roles at Stratacache and AT&T Business, in addition to distinguished military service in the U. S. Air Force and the Air Force Reserve, where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

"As Visual Edge IT continues to expand its client-facing technology solutions, product innovation will be central to our success," said Choi. "I'm eager to leverage my experience to drive growth, introduce new capabilities, and help our clients succeed in an increasingly digital world."

Laurel Burton, Vice President of Marketing

With more than 25 years of leadership experience in technology services and digital infrastructure, Laurel Burton will lead Visual Edge IT's company-wide marketing strategy, aligning business objectives with brand development, demand generation, and client engagement. She has held senior marketing leadership roles at JSA, Otava, Faction, and ViaWest, where she drove global rebrands, launched impactful go-to-market programs, and supported record-setting revenue growth.

