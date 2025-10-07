Honolulu, Hawai'i--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. ("Orthogonal" or the "Company"), a Hawai'i-based holding company integrating wellness, plant medicine, artificial intelligence, and digital assets, today announced the launch of its Capital Infrastructure Group, a formal expansion of the Company's role in designing capital structures and enabling industrial systems for emerging technologies.

The new group will focus on originating and structuring vehicles, alliances, and operating frameworks to direct long-duration capital into transformative sectors, including artificial intelligence, digital assets, clean energy, validator node infrastructure (physical and digital), decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), autonomous defense, and human longevity.

"For nearly a decade, we've built an ecosystem that bridges Hawai'i and Wall Street," said David Nikzad, Founder & CEO of Orthogonal Thinker. "With the Capital Infrastructure Group in place, we're taking a more active role - creating frameworks, alliances, and vehicles - to direct resources into the technologies that will define the future."

How Orthogonal Operates

Orthogonal does not act as a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser and does not solicit or provide investment advice. The Company originates, structures, and partners on transactions and operating build-outs - designing capital frameworks that enable scalable industry growth. Through public and private structures, tokenized digital-asset strategies, validator-node infrastructure, and DePIN models, Orthogonal aims to unlock both enterprise performance and the multiplier effects of new industrial ecosystems.

"Markets consistently underestimate the scale and speed of these transformations," Nikzad added. "AI, digital assets, clean energy, validator networks, DePIN, autonomous defense, and longevity economics are converging faster than consensus implies. Our role is to design the legal, structural, and strategic pipelines that let capital and innovation flow where they're needed most."

Rooted in Wellness, Scaling Globally

Orthogonal remains anchored in its founding ethos of health, consciousness, and empowerment. With the Capital Infrastructure Group, the Company is scaling those principles into industrial execution - bridging AI, digital assets, clean energy, and public markets in a way that honors its origins while positioning for global impact.

About Orthogonal Thinker, Inc.

Orthogonal Thinker is a Hawai'i-based holding company investing in financial and operational infrastructure across AI, digital assets, clean energy, DePIN, and wellness. Founded in 2016, Orthogonal bridges long-term capital with transformative innovation through a conscious-capital approach and a growing portfolio of ventures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding Orthogonal Thinker's strategies, anticipated market opportunities, and potential growth across artificial intelligence, digital assets, clean energy, validator node infrastructure, DePIN, defense, longevity, and related industries. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and projections that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially, including market volatility, regulatory developments, execution risks, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Orthogonal Thinker undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269455

SOURCE: Orthogonal Thinker, Inc.