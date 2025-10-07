Spinneys partners with Ayala Corporation to open stores in PH

The venture represents Spinneys' first expansion outside of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

The venture plans to open premium grocery stores in the Philippines' capital region

Partnership is the latest in a string of international collaborations for Ayala, bringing world-class products and services to Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayala Corporation and Spinneys, the leading premium fresh food supermarket chain in the United Arab Emirates, have entered a strategic business venture to open stores in the Philippines.

Spinneys is owned by the Al Seer Group, a consumer holdings company part of a UAE-based group with business interests in industries such as food, retail, hospitality, shipyards and construction with a presence in over 20 countries.

This venture follows Ayala's recent announcement of its partnership with Thailand's CP AXTRA to open Makro stores in the Philippines. These, together with Ayala's earlier collaborations with Kmart Australia Ltd. to bring home and lifestyle brand Anko and with BYD to bring the world's leading EV brand to the Philippines, underscore Ayala's continued commitment to partnering with world-class companies to help build businesses that enable people to thrive across its portfolio.

The partnership with Spinneys will see Ayala combine its deep local market knowledge and strong experience across the property, retail, and logistics sectors with Spinneys' operational and brand expertise in premium fresh food retail.

"The Philippines offers significant long-term growth potential, with strong economic fundamentals, a growing affluent population, and increasing demand for high-quality offerings. Our partnership with Ayala combines their deep local knowledge with our operational expertise, providing a strong foundation to grow. As we enter this next phase, we're delighted to be bringing our high-quality and fresh offering to a new region that is natural for us to serve as we are proud to employ and cater to many Filipinos in our current market," said Sunil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer at Spinneys.

"We are honored to be the first partner of Spinneys as it ventures outside the GCC. We hope this investment will catalyze trade and investment between the Philippines and the GCC. At Ayala, we take pride in partnering with some of the world's leading companies and working alongside them to bring world-class products and services to the Philippines," said Ayala Corporation President and CEO Cezar P. Consing.

About Ayala Corporation

For 191 years, Ayala Corporation has been building businesses that enable people to thrive.

Ayala, currently one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, has meaningful presence in real estate, banking, telecommunications, and renewable energy. It likewise has a growing presence in healthcare, mobility, and logistics as well as investments in industrial technologies, education, and other ventures. Ayala manages its corporate social responsibility initiatives through Ayala Foundation.

