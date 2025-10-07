Duke Energy Corporation: Building Momentum: Duke Energy Partners With Local Economic Development Organizations to Market High-Potential Industrial Sites in Connersville, Westfield

PLAINFIELD, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Duke Energy has selected two properties in Connersville and Westfield for inclusion in its 2025 Site Readiness Program, which prepares high-potential business and industrial sites for economic development investments and markets them nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations.

"Our economic development efforts have long been a key component of our work to power the vitality of our customers and communities," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "For more than a decade, we have partnered with local economic development organizations through our Site Readiness Program to help them stay competitive and market their sites and communities to prospective companies. It's been a collaborative effort and instrumental tool to bring major economic development wins to the communities we serve - resulting in job creation, new tax dollars and investment."

Duke Energy has helped prepare 51 properties in its service territory that have won 30 major projects since the program started in 2013, drawing over 10,000 new jobs and $14.7 billion in capital investment to the state.

Duke Energy works with Banning Engineering and Site Selection Group to evaluate high-potential sites, then partners with local economic development professionals to develop a strategy for getting the sites ready to market to industrial prospects. Duke Energy awards $10,000 to each site to help prepare them to attract projects.

The 2025 Site Readiness Program locations include:

100 Acre Industrial Site (Connersville)

This 104-acre property in Connersville consists of three contiguous parcels. The site is strategically located just north of the 1.7 million square foot former Visteon manufacturing plant. The utilities needed for development are readily accessible. The site is close to a short line rail service.

"This partnership will allow us to take a key step forward in preparing and marketing the site for future industrial use," said Brad Colter, CEO/President of the Economic Development Group of Fayette County. "We appreciate Duke Energy's investment in our region and the proactive approach the company is taking to help ensure the communities it serves are positioned for long-term economic success."

NorthPoint II (Westfield)

NorthPoint II in Westfield is a 169+ acre property adjacent to the existing NorthPoint Business Park. The greenfield site is equipped to accommodate a megasite project, advanced manufacturing operations and corporate campuses.

"NorthPoint II is an opportunity for companies to establish themselves within one of the region's fastest-growing communities," said Jenell Fairman, economic development director for the city of Westfield. "The state-of-the-art industrial park sits directly east of the U.S. 31 corridor and offers seamless access to I-465.

From assisting in site development to aiding in the recruitment of new investment projects, we're grateful for Duke Energy's support and collaboration to attract businesses to NorthPoint II and the city of Westfield."

For nearly two decades, international economic development publication Site Selection has recognized Duke Energy's economic development work in its annual list of "

Top Utilities in

Economic Development ." In 2024, Duke Energy's economic development efforts helped generate $7 billion in capital investment in Indiana that supported more than 2,800 jobs for the state.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 920,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at?duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on?X,?LinkedIn,?Instagram?and?Facebook, and visit illumination?for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

