Cisco Systems Inc.: Celebrating a Decade of Connected Conservation With Cisco

For the past ten years, Cisco has been proud to partner with the Connected Conservation Foundation (CCF), combining technology and devoted field teams to make a real difference in wildlife conservation. This World Rhino Day, we pause to honor these incredible animals and reflect on our shared journey to help protect them and their homes.

A Partnership That Goes Beyond Technology

From Kenya to South Africa, Uganda to Zambia, we've equipped 46 protected areas with connectivity and tools needed to help monitor and protect rhinos, elephants, gorillas, pangolins, and so many other species. Together with CCF and local partners, Cisco has helped bring advanced technology to wildlife areas in 15 countries.

But this work is about more than just devices - it's about empowering the people on the ground who care deeply for these animals and their ecosystems.

How Technology Makes a Difference

Cisco Meraki routers, servers, and LoRaWAN networks help track rhino, wildlife, and ranger movements, monitor weather and fence alarms, and even support more sustainable livestock grazing practices. All this data comes together in one place, giving conservation teams a clear, real-time picture of what's happening so they can act quickly and plan for the future.

Sophie Maxwell, Executive Director of CCF, sums up the technology's impact:"With real-time monitoring and the ability to track wildlife, patrols, and vehicles, rangers are empowered like never before to protect these iconic animals. We're proud to help build a future where protected areas have the tools they need for rhinos to roam wild, free, and safe once again."

Real Impact in the Field

By supporting a tech ecosystem for early warning and wildlife tracking, we've helped create safer parks. According to CCF, Sabi Sand Nature Reserve has remained poaching-free for over 700 days, and several reserves are now secure enough for rhino reintroduction. Parks, including the Mara-Serengeti, Tsavo and Loisaba, have fitted newly introduced rhinos with LoRaWAN trackers, transmitting real-time data to central operations and ranger teams. This continuous stream of insights supports health and behavior monitoring while guiding and strengthening protection strategies.

CCF reports that we've expanded LoRaWAN to 35 sites, including five new ones in 2024-25 across Tsavo, the Mara, Lewa, and more, creating a blueprint for conservation success. In Kenya, 17% of national parks are covered by Cisco's LoRaWAN infrastructure, helping protect vast wilderness areas.

Building a Future for Conservation

We're also investing in people. In July 2025, CCF and Cisco Networking Academy launched a free, global Protected Area Technician Training Program. This course, complete with sponsorships and internships, is designed to equip local community members with the skills to maintain and grow these vital technologies - helping to create new career paths and champions for conservation. Already, hundreds of learners are building tech skills for nature protection and earning course certificates.

Recognition and Hope

On this World Rhino Day, we celebrate not just the rhinos, but the people, technology, and partnerships working tirelessly to make their protection possible. Together, we're building a future where wildlife and communities can thrive side by side.

To learn more about CCF or support them with a donation, visit https://connectedconservation.foundation/.

