Saviynt, a leader in AI-powered identity security solutions, today announced the launch of its global UNLOCK Tour: Unlock Possibility. Govern Every Identity. Accelerate with AI. This exclusive 2025 event series will explore how organizations are approaching the AI era spotlighting AI's incredible potential alongside the critical need to secure and govern it. Attendees will gain actionable blueprints from global industry leaders and practitioners on how intelligent identity security can help enterprises achieve more than they ever thought possible.

"Identity Management has moved from compliance to security and to now being an essential requirement for business transformation and AI. Security and business leaders are working feverishly to manage and govern human, non-human and AI agent identities. Saviynt supports this with a single platform that meets all identity management needs for all types of identities, connected to all applications, infrastructure and workloads," said Sachin Nayyar, Founder and CEO at Saviynt. "At UNLOCK, attendees will hear directly from seasoned industry leaders and peers about how they are tackling today's identity security challenges and preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow."

The tour will feature a session led by Amazon Web Services (AWS) titled "Leveraging AI to Unlock Productivity and Elevate Security of Cloud Workloads." In collaboration with Saviynt, AWS will showcase how organizations can harness the power of AI to achieve new levels of security, operational efficiency, and innovation in the intelligence age.

At each UNLOCK event, attendees will:

Hear from Industry Leaders and Analysts Insights from global security experts, including keynote perspectives from recognized veterans and analysts such as Martin Kuppinger, Principal Analyst and Co-Founder of KuppingerCole.





Insights from global security experts, including keynote perspectives from recognized veterans and analysts such as Martin Kuppinger, Principal Analyst and Co-Founder of KuppingerCole. Explore AI's Promise and Risks Understand how AI is reshaping the enterprise, and why securing and governing it is essential to success.





Understand how AI is reshaping the enterprise, and why securing and governing it is essential to success. Experience Real-World Strategies Learn from customer transformation stories and live demos of AI-powered identity security capabilities in action.





Learn from customer transformation stories and live demos of AI-powered identity security capabilities in action. Gain Practical Blueprints Frameworks for streamlining compliance, consolidating tools, and improving efficiency.





Frameworks for streamlining compliance, consolidating tools, and improving efficiency. Connect with Peers and Innovators Build relationships through panels, roundtables, networking, and executive 1:1s, with Saviynt executives including CEO Sachin Nayyar, President Paul Zolfaghari, Chief Product Strategy Officer Jeff Margolies, COO Shankar Ganapathy, Chief Product Officer Vibhuti Sinha, SVP of Strategy Henrique Teixeira, Field CTO David Lee, and Field CIO Simon Gooch.





2025 UNLOCK Tour Dates:

Singapore, October 3 (Invite Only)





New York City, October 14





Frankfurt, October 21





London, October 23





Sydney, October 28





Gothenburg, October 28





Toronto, November 4





Paris, November 6





Dallas, December 11





Saviynt's UNLOCK Global Tour is complimentary for prospects, customers, and partners. To learn more about the event and register for a city near you, please visit https://saviynt.com/unlock-roadshow.

About Saviynt

Saviynt's AI-powered identity platform manages and governs human and non-human access to all of an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Built for the AI age, Saviynt is today helping organizations safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government institutions. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

For more information, visit www.saviynt.com.

