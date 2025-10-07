Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 16:00 Uhr
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.: MiTAC Computing and Tonomia Forge Strategic Partnership for AI Infrastructure Powered by Renewable Energy

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a leading server platform designer and manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), and Tonomia, a Belgian innovator in renewable energy solutions for distributed AI, proudly announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to solidify their strategic partnership, marking a significant milestone in delivering sustainable AI infrastructure powered by renewable energy. The MOU was officially signed during the prestigious Belgian Economic Mission to the West Coast of the USA at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, with dignitaries, American and Belgian officials, and HRH Princess Astrid in attendance.

Tonomia SRL. represented by Founder & CEO Dr. Mustapha Belhabib. MiTAC Information Systems Corp. represented by President Charlotte Chou. MiTAC Computing Technology USA Corp. represented by General Manager Raymond Huang. (PRNewsfoto/MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.)

This landmark agreement brings together MiTAC's advanced GPU server technology with Tonomia's innovative renewable energy solutions to enable low-carbon, high-performance AI clusters for global enterprises. Through this collaboration, both companies are dedicated to transforming data center operations with clean energy and intelligent infrastructure, supporting the next generation of AI with eco-friendly solutions.

"Our partnership with Tonomia demonstrates MiTAC's commitment to open innovation and practical sustainability in data centers," said Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing Technology. "By pairing our industry-leading GPU servers with Tonomia's renewable energy platform, we're reducing the environmental footprint of energy-intensive operations while driving forward next-gen AI applications and high-performance computing."

Tonomia's modular approach covers solar carports, on-site battery storage, and distributed AI infrastructure, turning underused parking lots into clean energy hubs for electric vehicles and AI datacenter workloads. This integrated model not only generates green energy, but also utilizes waste heat to increase site efficiency and benefits building owners and operators with optimized grid support.

"With the rapid growth of AI, sustainable energy supply is essential to power next-generation applications," said Dr. Mustapha Belhabib Founder & CEO of Tonomia. "Joining forces with MiTAC, we're enabling customers to deploy powerful GPU-enabled AI clusters on a truly sustainable foundation."

Together, MiTAC Computing and Tonomia are providing scalable, real-world solutions for eco-friendly compute at the intersection of renewable energy and artificial intelligence-empowering customers globally to build smarter, greener digital infrastructure.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality-across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels-fully achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart in the industry.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities-from R&D and manufacturing to global support-MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology as well as its hardware and software integrated solutions-empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

Visit our corporate website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790546/MiTAC_Computing_x_Tonomia_signing_ceremony_Oct_7__2025_edited.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mitac-computing-and-tonomia-forge-strategic-partnership-for-ai-infrastructure-powered-by-renewable-energy-302577145.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.