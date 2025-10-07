Bybit Learn Upgrades Platform with Simplified Access to Crypto Education and $25,000 in Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched the redesigned Bybit Learn platform , featuring a completely rebuilt homepage with clearer navigation, better structure, and enhanced crypto learning experience. To reward the Learn community, Bybit is offering over $25,000 in prizes through Read-to-Earn and Learn Leaderboard programs.

With the do-your-own-research ethos becoming the norm among crypto traders and enthusiasts, effective and intuitive research and learning avenues are increasingly in demand. The new platform addresses common frustrations among learners and researchers: navigating crypto education often means clicking through multiple pages just to find a simple answer, and searching for materials suitable for their level and needs can be a chore.

The new Bybit Learn offers clear pathways that take users directly to the content they need, whether they're starting from scratch or looking for professional-level market insights, analytics reports, technical know-how, or community wisdom.

No More Hunting for Answers

The redesign focuses on key improvements that optimize the full learning journey for users:

Fresh User Experience : the new Bybit Learn deploys an adaptive design that responds to different learning paths and caters to different preferences in experience. Less clutter means faster decisions about what to read next.

: the new Bybit Learn deploys an adaptive design that responds to different learning paths and caters to different preferences in experience. Less clutter means faster decisions about what to read next. Clearer Entry Points : Users can lean on a new navigation structure to jump straight to Beginner articles, Advanced analysis sections, community-driven content, and active campaigns from the homepage. Say goodbye to multi-level menus or guessing where content lives.

: Users can lean on a new navigation structure to jump straight to Beginner articles, Advanced analysis sections, community-driven content, and active campaigns from the homepage. Say goodbye to multi-level menus or guessing where content lives. Engaging Pathways: Every feature is designed to get users from question to answer as quickly as possible, while offering a rewarding experience for learners and contributors.

Earning While Learning

Bybit Learn is backing the launch with over $25,000 in rewards. Users who read articles, participate in community activities, and engage with others can claim their share through two programs:

Read-to-Earn: Users can get rewarded for consuming educational content and building crypto knowledge. Learn Leaderboard: Competing with other learners by demonstrating consistent engagement and climb the rankings to earn larger prizes

The reward structure is straightforward: read, engage, and earn. The more participation, the larger the potential share of the prize pool.

The Bybit Learn revamp echoes Bybit's commitment to community-guided innovation. In crypto, where new protocols emerge, trading strategies evolve, and regulatory landscapes shift in a matter of seconds, ongoing education is essential throughout the journey. Bybit Learn is proud to grow alongside its community, ensuring users have the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the market confidently in headwinds or tailwinds.

Terms and conditions apply. Users are invited to explore the brand new Bybit Learn experience and advance in their very own crypto journey: Bybit Learn .

