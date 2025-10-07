6G Market worth $110.46 billion by 2036 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global market for 6G Market is projected to grow from USD 11.40 billion in 2030 to USD 110.46 billion by 2036, at a CAGR of 46.0% from 2030 to 2036.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 200 Pages

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2030-2036

2030-2036 2030 Market Size: USD 11.40 billion

USD 11.40 billion 2036 Projected Market Size: USD 110.46 billion

USD 110.46 billion CAGR (2030-2036): 46.0%

46.0% Segments covered: By usage scenario, communication infrastructure, end user, enterprise application, and region

Region Highlight: Asia Pacific to emerge as fastest-growing market during forecast period.

The advancements in digital services and connectivity solutions within 6G will create significant new business models and revenue streams. Opportunities will arise from immersive virtual and augmented reality environments, real-time data analytics, and enhancements in artificial intelligence-driven services. The entertainment, healthcare, and smart cities sectors will see new revenue sources emerge, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality interactive applications. At the same time, 6G will unlock new markets through new connectivity solutions and network-based services, including edge computing and advanced IoT applications, which can support further economic growth.

By end user enterprise, manufacturing segment to lead market during forecast period.

6G will set the prospect for a future of manufacturing with huge breakthroughs in real-time digital twin technologies, intelligent supply chains, autonomous vehicle assembly, mobile robotics, and data security. With ultra-low latency and advanced AI-driven analytics, 6G can make real-time digital twins capable of observing and controlling industrial processes to detect problems before they can downgrade efficiency- or productivity. From a supply chain perspective, distributed sensing through sensors in a container and digital twins via 6G can enable the real-time monitoring and proactive management of delays and inefficiencies. Additionally, it will enable mobile self-governing robots to perform complex tasks accurately, without being hindered by physical barriers, as they roam freely on the production floor. 6G will provide security aspects to offer cloud-based protection for data by applying robust forms of encryption, as well as safer mechanisms of authentication in terms of biometric recognition and AI-driven behavioral analytics. Despite the existing security challenges, 6G ultra-low latency will enable real-time threat detection and mitigation, which will safely handle the critical data and intellectual property used in the manufacturing environment.

By communication infrastructure, cellular segment to account for largest market share during forecast period.

Cellular communication infrastructure in 6G will evolve into a highly intelligent, flexible, and deeply integrated system designed to support ultra-low latency, massive connectivity, and terabit-per-second data rates. Unlike 5G, 6G infrastructure will merge terrestrial networks with non-terrestrial platforms such as satellites, UAVs, and HAPS to deliver truly ubiquitous coverage. Advanced technologies like AI-native network management, digital twins, and reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS) will optimize spectrum usage, energy efficiency, and network reliability. Edge-cloud convergence will be a cornerstone, enabling real-time processing for mission-critical applications like autonomous mobility, immersive XR, and bio-nano communications. The infrastructure will also leverage sub-THz and visible light communication bands, requiring dense small cell deployments integrated with fiber backhaul and wireless fronthaul. Security and resilience will be built into the core, ensuring trust across diverse verticals and hyperconnected ecosystems. Ultimately, 6G infrastructure will not only extend connectivity but also act as an enabler for human-machine symbiosis, intelligent industries, and next-generation digital economies.

Asia Pacific to emerge as fastest-growing market during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing one of the fastest-growing demands for digital services, spanning smart cities, industrial automation, healthcare, and agriculture. Countries like China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Singapore are investing heavily in R&D, spectrum allocations, labs, and testbeds to lead in 6G development. The region also benefits from favorable policy and regulatory momentum: many governments are forming steering committees, defining roadmaps (e.g., Japan's funding, South Korea's K-Network 2030, India's Bharat 6G Vision), aligning with international standardization, and incentivizing private-public partnerships. Due to its geographical diversity and digital divides-such as dense urban centers compared to remote or rural areas, islands, and mountainous regions-the Asia Pacific region particularly requires solutions like non-terrestrial networks (satellites), edge computing, and ubiquitous connectivity, all of which are promised by 6G technology. These solutions are essential for ensuring inclusivity. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is well-positioned to lead in both innovation and market scale. With large populations, high device density, increasing digital adoption, mature industrial bases, and growing penetration of AI and IoT technologies, the return on investment (ROI) for 6G initiatives is likely to be greater in this region than in many areas that adopt technology more slowly.

Top Key Companies in 6G Market:

The major vendors covered in the 6G Market are AT&T (US), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Orange (France), Jio (India), Bharti Airtel (India), Vodafone Group (UK), SK Telecom (South Korea), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Verizon (US), China Mobile (China), Telefonica (Spain), China Unicom (China), Rakuten Mobile (Japan) KT Corporation (South Korea), Singtel (Singapore), KDDI Corporation (Japan), and e& (UAE).

Get access to the latest updates on6G Companiesand6G Industry

