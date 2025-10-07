Peli BioThermal Announces Acquisition to Expand Cold Chain Logistics Solutions and Advance Cryogenic Cell and Gene Therapy Transport

Acquisition strengthens portfolio, accelerates innovation for customers, and expands reach to new markets

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peli BioThermal, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics solutions, today announced the acquisition of Evo from BioLife Solutions, further expanding its leading portfolio of products, services, and technology across the pharmaceutical value chain. The Evo portfolio includes cryogenic shippers and the evoIS® technology platform, designed to meet the rigorous demands of the rapidly growing Cell and Gene Therapy (C>) sector.

This acquisition strengthens Peli BioThermal's ability to deliver a full spectrum of cold chain solutions, providing a more complete range of options to existing customers while creating opportunities to engage with new pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and clinical supply customers. Current Evo users will gain added convenience and integration by sourcing solutions directly through Peli BioThermal, while the Evo product line itself will benefit from accelerated development, innovation, and scale-delivering enhanced value across the expanded customer base.

The addition of Evo products is particularly significant for the Cell and Gene Therapy market, where cryogenic transport, precision, reliability, and flexibility are paramount for delivering life-saving therapies to patients.

"The addition of Evo is a strategic step forward that rounds out our solutions portfolio and reinforces our commitment to solving our customers' toughest cold chain challenges," said Sam Herbert, CEO, Peli BioThermal. "Peli BioThermal customers will gain greater choice and convenience, while Evo customers will benefit from access to our global expertise and service network-ensuring both groups are better supported as their needs grow. BioLife Solutions, and SAVSU before that, have done a fantastic job innovating in a complex market and have been fantastic stewards of this business. In this next chapter, we will devote our substantial capabilities and further resources to expand and innovate at an accelerated pace."

The Evo portfolio will integrate well into Peli BioThermal's offering, joining flagship solutions such as Credo reusable shippers, NanoCool systems, and the recently launched Credo Vault bulk shipper and Vero One single-use dry ice shipper. With this addition, customers gain expanded flexibility in choosing the right solution for their specific needs-whether optimizing for sustainability, performance, or operational simplicity.

The transaction is Peli BioThermal and Pelican Products' second add-on acquisition since the Company was acquired by Platinum Equity.

"Evo will allow Peli BioThermal to offer a full spectrum of temperature-controlled solutions, which will help the company deepen its relationship with existing customers and open access to new high-growth end markets," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. "Our commitment to investing in Peli BioThermal is creating considerable momentum right now and we are excited about the direction in which the business is headed."

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Peli BioThermal and Platinum Equity on the transaction.

The Bruce Township, MI operations and team associated with Evo will continue as part of Peli BioThermal, helping ensure continuity of expertise and customer support while leveraging Peli BioThermal's global resources to scale growth.

To learn more about Peli BioThermal's expanded portfolio and how it supports Cell and Gene Therapy logistics, visit www.pelibiothermal.com.

About Peli BioThermal

Peli BioThermal is the global leader in temperature-controlled logistics solutions, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of single-use and reusable products and services for the life sciences industry. Backed by Peli's decades-long reputation for dependability, quality, and innovation, Peli BioThermal solutions help protect life-saving medicines as they move through the global cold chain. For more information, visit www.pelibiothermal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562609/Peli_BioThermal_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peli-biothermal-announces-acquisition-to-expand-cold-chain-logistics-solutions-and-advance-cryogenic-cell-and-gene-therapy-transport-302576514.html