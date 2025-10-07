CleanCore Solutions, Inc.: CleanCore Solutions Provides Dogecoin Treasury Update; Current Holdings Include 710M DOGE with Over $20 Million in Unrealized Gains

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) ("CleanCore" or the "Company"), today is providing an update on its Official Dogecoin Treasury (the "Treasury"), backed by the Dogecoin Foundation, and its new corporate arm House of Doge. Since launching the Treasury on September 5, 2025, CleanCore has executed a disciplined capital deployment approach, consistently purchasing Dogecoin in support of its milestone target of acquiring 1 billion DOGE. As of October 6, 2025, 4:00pm (ET) CleanCore's Treasury includes total Dogecoin Holdings of over 710 million, with over $20 million in unrealized gains, and sufficient cash to keep acquiring Dogecoin supported by the partnership of Bitstamp by Robinhood (Nasdaq: HOOD).

To execute on its strategy, the Company closed on approximately $175 million through its private placement on September 5, 2025, prior to deducting placement agent fees and other offering related expenses. By executing a disciplined and phased approach to growing its Treasury, the Company's focus is not merely on increasing its DOGE holdings, but on driving meaningful, long-term market capitalization to net asset value (mNAV) accretion. This approach is designed to support shareholder value while positioning CleanCore to scale responsibly with transparency and resilience.

"The early weeks of our Treasury program have been highly productive, with our holdings now surpassing more than 710 million DOGE, as we continue to opportunisitically progress toward achieving our initial one-billion coin milestone," said Clayton Adams, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore. "Our Treasury strategy is closely aligned with the long-term vision of insiders and the House of Doge, which emphasizes expanding utility as a catalyst for broader adoption and sustained demand for Dogecoin as a global digital asset. Friends, family, and the House of Doge currently hold a significant portion of the shares filed for registration, which are currently restricted and/or locked-up. In addition to working with the SEC to get the private placement shares registered in a timely manner, we are actively monitoring the short interest in our stock carefully."

The utility-driven demand for Dogecoin is expected to accelerate as House of Doge advances initiatives to unlock real-world use cases, positioning Dogecoin as both a transactional currency and a long-term reserve asset. CleanCore's Official Dogecoin Treasury is designed to capture this momentum through disciplined accumulation strategies that align with Dogecoin's expanding role in global markets. To further strengthen this strategy, CleanCore, in partnership with the House of Doge, has entered into a strategic alliance with Bitstamp USA, designating Bitstamp by Robinhood as the trading venue for the Treasury. This relationship provides a secure, regulated platform for treasury transactions, enhancing transparency and safeguarding token holdings.

Mr. Adams added, "Our approach goes beyond a simple NAV play. We are working closely with House of Doge to jointly advance the Dogecoin ecosystem through professional treasury governance, building the foundation for future yield-bearing opportunities, and supporting the long-term stability and utility of DOGE."

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

In addition to the Official Dogecoin Treasury, CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company's mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. This includes developing financial products, real-world asset tokenization, cultural partnerships, and building the first Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury strategy to anchor long-term utility and growth. Through these initiatives, House of Doge is leading Dogecoin into its next era, where it goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to the Official Dogecoin Treasury established with CleanCore, long-term objectives of the Treasury, plans to acquire a certain amount of Dogecoin within a set period, the future utility of Dogecoin, future yield-bearing opportunities" mNAV accretion, SEC registration of the private placement shares completed in a timely manner, market confidence in DOGE's long-term potential, and the growing market interest and positive sentiments with ZONE's treasury accumulation strategy, that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on House of Doge's and/or CleanCore's management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although House of Doge and CleanCore believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they can give no assurance that their expectations will be attained. Neither House of Doge nor CleanCore undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks such as those set forth in "Risk Factors" included in CleanCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media:

House of Doge

Angela Gorman, Communications Director

Email: angela@houseofdoge.com

Tel: (917) 348-0083

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Email: CleanCore@KCSA.com

Tel: (212) 896-1254