CEA Industries Inc.: CEA Industries ($BNC) Announces BNB Holdings of 480,000 tokens, and total Crypto and Cash holdings of $663 Million

The Company's core treasury asset, BNB token, is on a historic run, hitting an all time high of $1,236.74 and a market cap of over $170 Billion

$BNC is the world's largest BNB Treasury Company, and is listed on NASDAQ

Louisville, CO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) , ("BNC" or the "Company"), today announced that it now holds a total of 480,000 BNB tokens, with an average acquisition cost of $860 per BNB, representing a total invested amount of approximately $412.8 million and an estimated BNB value of $585.5 million, as of 1:00PM ET October 6th, 2025. In addition, the Company retains approximately $77.5 million in unencumbered cash and cash equivalents, further demonstrating its commitment to continued BNB acquisitions on its path to owning 1% of total BNB token supply by the end of 2025. Total crypto and cash holdings are $663 Million as of October 6th, 2025.

As BNB prices surpassed all time highs, reaching $1,236.74 on October 6th 2025, this milestone also furthers BNC's position as the largest $BNB treasury, and one of the most influential participants in the global digital asset markets, following in the path of other market leading digital asset treasury companies in their respective ecosystems, including Strategy, Inc (MSTR), the largest Bitcoin treasury company, and Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) the largest Ethereum treasury company. BNB, with a total market cap now exceeding $175 Billion, is over 33% larger than Solana ($127 Billion), and nearly as big as Tether ($177 Billion) and XRP ($178 Billion) by market cap.

Commenting on the milestone, David Namdar, CEO of CEA Industries (BNC) said: "BNB's all-time highs are a clear validation that the global markets are waking up to the inherent value, credibility, scale, and utility of both the asset and underlying ecosystem. We view BNB not just as a token, but as the fulcrum of a massively integrated ecosystem. We believe our capital allocation discipline, combined with our balance sheet flexibility, gives us the optionality to accelerate into value accretive BNB deployments as the ecosystem matures."

Strategic Advantage

The Company's single-asset focus and disciplined capital deployment set it apart from diversified digital asset treasuries. By concentrating exclusively on BNB, the Company is positioned to capture network effects, participate in on-chain yield strategies, and align directly with the long-term growth of the BNB ecosystem.

About CEA

CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) is a growth-oriented company that has focused on building category-leading businesses in consumer markets, including building and managing the world's largest corporate treasury of Binance Coin (BNB). BNC offers investors institutional-grade exposure to BNB.

