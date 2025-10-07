Applied Digital Corporation: Applied Digital and Macquarie Asset Management Execute First Funding Milestone in $5.0 Billion AI Infrastructure Partnership

DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocations services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking and blockchain workloads, announced today that it has received the initial funding from its previously disclosed perpetual preferred equity financing facility of up to $5.0 billion with Macquarie Asset Management ("MAM"). The first draw of $112.5 million was funded today by MAM-managed funds and will support the build-out of Applied Digital's 400MW AI Factory campus in Ellendale, North Dakota ("Polaris Forge 1"), which is designed to scale up to 1 gigawatt over time.

Polaris Forge 1 has leased the 400MW of critical IT capacity currently under construction to CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler. Proceeds from the MAM facility will be used toward completing the buildout of this campus, where Applied Digital's anticipated near-term closing of a project financing facility will allow additional draws under the MAM facility to support ongoing construction. Together, these facilities are expected to provide the capital required to complete the 400MW campus, fund platform-level G&A, and cover transaction expenses.

The MAM preferred equity partnership is intended to substantially reduce Applied Digital's equity contribution requirements for its future development projects. At this time, the Company does not anticipate making any additional equity contributions into Polaris Forge 1.

"Securing this funding at the asset level is especially important in an asset-heavy business like ours. It gives us the capital to complete Polaris Forge 1 and provides a clear path to scale additional campuses. With Macquarie's support, we're able to strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate the build-out of our AI Factory platform. With MAM's expertise and relationships, we believe Applied Digital is positioned as one of the fastest-growing developers in the U.S," said Wes Cummins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital.

"As the demand for AI and HPC capacity continues to accelerate, we believe Applied Digital will distinguish itself as a valuable partner to hyperscale customers, with its differentiated portfolio of near-term power availability that has been built by a pioneering leadership team," said Anton Moldan, Senior Managing Director of Macquarie Asset Management. "We are excited to partner with Applied Digital to build and scale its HPC data center platform. Our global experience as an owner and manager of some of the largest private data center platforms in the world positions us as an ideal partner to help Applied Digital become an industry-leading data center platform."

"This financing is expected to provide us with the capital structure needed to fully deliver Polaris Forge 1 and a path to scale future campuses. With MAM's support, we believe we are positioned to drive transformative progress across our pipeline of large scale, next -generation AI Factories," said Saidal Mohmand, Chief Financial Officer of Applied Digital.

Northland Capital Markets acted as sole placement agent to the Company. Lowenstein Sandler LLP acted as counsel to the Company, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as counsel to Macquarie Asset Management.

