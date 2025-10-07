Ålandsbanken: Moody's assigns Issuer ratings to Bank of Åland Plc

Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release

October 7, 2025, 15.00 EEST

Moody's assigns Issuer ratings to Bank of Åland Plc

The rating agency Moody's Ratings ("Moody's") has today assigned Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) a long- and short-term issuer rating of Baa1/P-2. The long-term issuer rating carries a positive outlook.

Moody's has previously assigned Bank of Åland long- and short-term Deposit Ratings of A3/P-2, long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of A2/P-1, long- and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of A2(cr)/P-1(cr), a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2 and an Adjusted BCA of baa2. Bank of Åland's existing ratings and assessments remain unaffected by this rating action.

Although the Bank of Åland's funding primarily consists of deposits and covered bonds that have already been assigned ratings, the Bank has chosen to publish the issuer ratings in order to enhance transparency towards investors and stakeholders. This also serves to strengthen the comparability with other Nordic banks, for which issuer ratings are an established market practice.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, phone +358 (0)40 512 7505

Link to report:

https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Ratings-assigns-Baa1-issuer-ratings-to-Alandsbanken-Abp-positive-Rating-Action--PR_513672

