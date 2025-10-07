Profusa, Inc.: Profusa Invests Additional $1 Million in Digital Treasury Assets

BERKELEY, Calif, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. ("Profusa" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering a next-generation technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual's biochemistry, announces its second $1 million investment in digital treasury assets to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties, in line with the Company's treasury management strategy.

"We believe the continued execution of our digital asset strategy helps ensure that we are prudently managing our resources to continue to support both our commercial and development plans for our Lumee platform technology. Our digital treasury strategy is designed to facilitate that we maintain sufficient capital to provide the best-in-class, AI-driven digital health platform for the benefit of chronic disease and health and wellness management. We continue to collaborate with Ascent Partners Fund, which funded our second tranche of $2 million in additional investments, to establish a low cost, capital efficient, best of breed Bitcoin treasury strategy which reflects our strong conviction that Bitcoin is the digital store of value for the future. We believe it will provide firm foundation as we progress our commercial and clinical programs," said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa's Chairman and CEO.

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

