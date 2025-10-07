Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A40R8Q | ISIN: US74346N7012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.10.25 | 16:31
1,900 US-Dollar
-3,06 % -0,060
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025 14:48 Uhr
Propanc Biopharma, Inc.: Propanc Reports End of Fiscal Year Highlights and Outlines Therapeutic Development & $100M+ Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) ("Propanc" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for recurring and metastatic cancer, announced its fiscal year-end update following the filing of its annual 10-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2025. The reporting period concluded on June 30, 2025.

As a result of significant changes to its financial position during the year, the Company was able to complete an initial public offering and uplisting to Nasdaq on August 14, 2025. These developments are expected to support future operational and research activities. James Nathanielsz, Propanc's CEO stated, "The Company is focused on advancing our lead therapeutic candidate and further building our intellectual property portfolio with various development milestones anticipated by the end of 2025 and throughout 2026. We are also actively engaged in collaborative efforts with regards to our clinical pipeline." Mr. Nathanielsz concludes, "In addition, we intend to create a $100 Million or greater, digital asset treasury over the next twelve months. As of late 2025, there are over 200 public companies holding digital assets in their treasuries, with estimates ranging from over 150 to more than 200 firms. These Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATs) hold billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies, primarily Bitcoin, but increasingly also Ethereum, Solana, and other altcoins, as a strategic corporate asset per Morningstar."

Key financial data from the Company's filing on June 30, 2025, includes:

  • Total assets increased from over $72,000 to $19.6 Million.
  • The growth in assets is primarily attributed to prepaid service contracts related to market awareness, advisory, accounting, finance, manufacturing, and R&D activities.
  • Stockholders' equity rose to $13.9 Million from a deficit of $3.8 Million.

Following the NASDAQ uplisting, Propanc entered into an underwriting agreement with D Boral Capital and completed an offering of 1,000,000 common shares generating gross proceeds of $4 Million.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company") is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company's novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body's primary defense against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under "Risk Factors" in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company:
Propanc Biopharma, Inc.
James Nathanielsz
+61-3-9882-0780
info@propanc.com
Investor Contact:
irteam@propanc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
