Propanc Biopharma, Inc.: Propanc Reports End of Fiscal Year Highlights and Outlines Therapeutic Development & $100M+ Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) ("Propanc" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for recurring and metastatic cancer, announced its fiscal year-end update following the filing of its annual 10-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2025. The reporting period concluded on June 30, 2025.

As a result of significant changes to its financial position during the year, the Company was able to complete an initial public offering and uplisting to Nasdaq on August 14, 2025. These developments are expected to support future operational and research activities. James Nathanielsz, Propanc's CEO stated, "The Company is focused on advancing our lead therapeutic candidate and further building our intellectual property portfolio with various development milestones anticipated by the end of 2025 and throughout 2026. We are also actively engaged in collaborative efforts with regards to our clinical pipeline." Mr. Nathanielsz concludes, "In addition, we intend to create a $100 Million or greater, digital asset treasury over the next twelve months. As of late 2025, there are over 200 public companies holding digital assets in their treasuries, with estimates ranging from over 150 to more than 200 firms. These Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATs) hold billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies, primarily Bitcoin, but increasingly also Ethereum, Solana, and other altcoins, as a strategic corporate asset per Morningstar."

Key financial data from the Company's filing on June 30, 2025, includes:

Total assets increased from over $72,000 to $19.6 Million.

The growth in assets is primarily attributed to prepaid service contracts related to market awareness, advisory, accounting, finance, manufacturing, and R&D activities.

Stockholders' equity rose to $13.9 Million from a deficit of $3.8 Million.



Following the NASDAQ uplisting, Propanc entered into an underwriting agreement with D Boral Capital and completed an offering of 1,000,000 common shares generating gross proceeds of $4 Million.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company") is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company's novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body's primary defense against cancer.

