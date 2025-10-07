JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Propelus, which provides industry-leading healthcare solutions for dynamic workforce compliance, announced today that nurses across the country can now manage their RN, LPN, and APRN licenses in one place through its CE Broker platform. Propelus CE Broker, a compliance management platform that simplifies continuing education (CE) tracking and management for licensed professionals, was previously only available to nurses in select states.

Propelus CE Broker Expands Continuing Education Platform to Serve Nurses Nationwide



One platform. Every state.

The latest enhancements to Propelus CE Broker offer a singular, intuitive platform for nurses everywhere to conveniently take, track, and record required CE for their nursing licenses in every state. This saves professionals valuable time, reduces administrative burdens, and provides peace of mind by streamlining CE management.

"We understand the challenges nurses face-workforce safety risks, physical and mental strain, and administrative and operational burdens-compounded by the pressure to navigate complex licensure requirements," said Julie Walker, CEO of Propelus. "That's why we are thrilled to provide an enhanced solution so our nation's APRNs, RNs, and LPNs can seamlessly manage their licenses in every state."

Key benefits:

Reclaimed Time & Better Peace of Mind: Nurses can now manage all required CE and licenses in one place, freeing up valuable time and reducing the stress of staying compliant with their continuing education.

Effortless Multi-State Licensure: Having one centralized platform simplifies practicing across state lines by automatically tracking CE for all nursing licenses in one place.

A Single Source of Truth: Providing a personalized transcript for every license, as well as a CE course history, and non-CE credential storage certificates with proactive renewal reminders gives nurses a one-stop-shop for all of their records.

Enhanced Workforce Mobility & Retention: For healthcare employers, this solution is a strategic asset. Easing a significant administrative burden on nurses, it helps attract and retain top talent while supporting flexibility and career growth.

Streamlined Compliance & Public Safety: By making compliance easier for nurses, the platform helps regulatory boards ensure a competent, safe, and compliant nursing workforce. Available automated reporting also reduces the manual workload and operational burden for board staff.

"We are excited that our industry partner, Propelus, is providing this streamlined platform for CE requirements. By easing the complexity of multistate licensure, nurses can focus on what matters most-delivering safe and compassionate care. This advancement also supports workforce mobility at a time when patients everywhere need access to highly skilled professionals," stated Deb Zimmermann, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, CEO of the DAISY Foundation.

Propelus CE Broker is trusted by more than 5 million licensed professionals and 300+ licensing boards. Those attending the 2025 ANCC Magnet and Pathways Conference , taking place from October 8-10 in Atlanta, can visit Propelus at booth #2548 to learn more. For more information on creating an account with CE Broker, visit cebroker.com/plans .

About Propelus

For more than 20 years, Propelus has focused on bringing more good to the lives of the people and organizations serving healthcare. We put people at the heart of workforce and human capital management - empowered, prepared, and ready to thrive. Trusted by over 5 million professionals and organizations serving healthcare, Propelus delivers a suite of solutions-CE Broker, EverCheck, Immuware, and Data Solutions-that help drive professional growth, simplify processes, and promote a safer and healthier workforce. Discover how Propelus is moving healthcare forward at propelus.com .

SOURCE: Propelus

