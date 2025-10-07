Pure Glow Nashville: Pure Glow Expands to Music City: First of Five Nashville Studios Opens

Franchise Owner Amanda Wilson celebrated the launch at Capitol View and announced plans to open five Nashville-area locations in the coming years.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Pure Glow, known for its high-performance, airbrush tanning services using organic ingredients, is proud to announce the official opening of its first studio in The Gulch at Capitol View, Nashville. The studio celebrated its grand launch with an exclusive invite-only event on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, welcoming local influencers, media, community partners, and prospective clients to preview the space, network with the Nashville community, and reserve founding member packages.

This Nashville opening marks the first of five locations planned by franchise owner Amanda Wilson in the greater Nashville area over the next few years. Wilson's vision is to make Pure Glow's premium tanning experience accessible to more communities across the region.

Clients visiting the new Nashville studio can expect the same carefully curated experience Pure Glow is known for hand-applied airbrush tans, unique to each client's skin tone, using organic ingredients. The service is designed to deliver a natural, streak-free glow that develops evenly and beautifully, lasting up to 10 days.

To celebrate the opening, Pure Glow Nashville is offering exclusive launch pricing and founding member packages for a limited time. Full service details and current promotions can be found at www.pureglow.com/nashville.

Nashville's dynamic beauty, music, and event scene provides the perfect backdrop for Pure Glow's entrance. From concerts and galas to weddings and social gatherings, locals and visitors alike look for flawless, camera-ready skin. With Pure Glow's precision technique, every client achieves a radiant, natural-looking glow that shines in any light and endures through life's most memorable occasions.

"Launching our very first Pure Glow studio here in Nashville has been such a dream come true," said Amanda Wilson, Franchise Owner of Pure Glow Nashville. "I am truly honored to have celebrated our opening alongside so many amazing people at the launch party. This is only the beginning - and I could not be more excited to expand Pure Glow with five locations planned across the greater Nashville area. Bringing this clean, confidence-boosting glow to our community is my passion, and I can't wait to serve even more of you in the years to come."

Pure Glow Nashville is located at 19 Josephine Holloway Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 at Capitol View. For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.pureglow.com/nashville or text 615-535-2434.

About Pure Glow Nashville: Pure Glow Nashville, owned and operated by Franchise Owner Amanda Wilson, delivers luxurious, hand-applied airbrush tans that are natural, streak-free, and long-lasting. As part of the nationally recognized Pure Glow brand, the Nashville studio combines clean-beauty formulations with elevated hospitality to create an unmatched client experience. Guided by the philosophy of delivering confidence through glow, Amanda and her team are dedicated to serving the local community with the highest standard of premium sunless tanning.

