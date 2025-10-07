Escalade Sports: Goalrilla Announces Launch of New Basketball Hoop

CV60T Features Tinted Backboard & Hinged Anchor for Easier Installation

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Goalrilla Basketball, the industry-leading basketball equipment manufacturer committed to inspiring players to "Dream Bigger than their Driveway," is proud to announce the newest addition to their in-ground hoops lineup - the Goalrilla CV60T In-Ground Basketball Hoop. This all-new basketball goal features a 60-inch tinted tempered glass that reduces the sun's glare and delivers pro-style rebound performance alongside a Clear View Technology backboard.

In addition to the new tinted backboard, this basketball system also features an all-new hinged anchor, which makes for easier installation. This new feature gives customers the ability to build the hoop on the ground and stand up the basketball hoop with the support of the hinged anchor when ready. The in-ground anchor is cured in concrete providing strength and stability with the option to unbolt and move the goal.

The CV60T features a powder-coated steel pole for ultimate rust and UV protection, a heavy-duty breakaway rim that adjusts in height from 7.5' to 10' with an all-steel actuator. Included with the hoop are the anchor kit, breakaway rim, backboard pad, and pole pad for added player safety.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our CV60T," says James Mogle, Product Manager. "Goalrilla Basketball is known for its outstanding look and performance and this latest basketball hoop brings that style and performance to our best-selling CV60."

Goalrilla's premium in the ground basketball goals mirror that of arena-style goals and perform as those used in collegiate and professional gyms, and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

ABOUT GOALRILLA BASKETBALL

It all started for Goalrilla in 1991 with the goal of making hoops that bring out the player's best game - to inspire players to 'dream bigger than your driveway.' Goalrilla Basketball equipment is built to replicate the in-game experience for athletes who stop at nothing. Whether players are looking for a way to get the whole family outside together or a vital training tool, investing in a basketball hoop will provide fun for years. Before buying a basketball hoop, it's important to decide what type of hoop would best suit your family's needs. Goalrilla offers three brands and three types of basketball goals to choose from - in-ground, portable, wall-mounted, and youth. For more information on Goalrilla, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit goalrilla.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA®table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

