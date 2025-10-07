PSEG - Merrill Creek Reservoir: Where power and preservation converge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Did you know that nestled in scenic Warren County, New Jersey, lies a 2,727-acre area that serves as a vital water supply, a sanctuary for wildlife and a recreational escape - thanks in part to PSEG?

The Merrill Creek Reservoir is a 650-acre body of water surrounded by over 2,000 additional acres of preserved land. Constructed in 1988 by a coalition of seven electric utilities, including PSE&G, the reservoir was designed to replenish the Delaware River during low-flow conditions so that water could continue to be used for cooling power plants. The reservoir helps power plants maintain safe operations while also supporting regional water stability.

But its impact doesn't end there.

Supporting biodiversity

Home to more than 380 wildlife species - many of them threatened or endangered - Merrill Creek has evolved into a vibrant habitat teeming with life. Open to the public, visitors can explore hiking trails, enjoy fishing or simply appreciate the natural beauty of the preserve.

Our support of the Merrill Creek Reservoir is part of our company's focus on promoting and enhancing biodiversity while continuing to operate in a safe and reliable manner. We work with external partners through corporate investment and philanthropy to support the enhancement of important biodiversity areas and habitats.

The work at Merrill Creek Reservoir includes ongoing ecological forestry practices, which aim to create a varied age-class of forest that supports a diversity of wildlife species habitats. These practices include active forest conservation management, invasive species control and native plantings, with a long-term goal of facilitating the development of Old Growth Forest characteristics. Old Growth Forests feature plants of varying species and ages in minimally disturbed environments. These settings provide essential habitats for diverse species, store significant amounts of carbon, and play a key role in maintaining clean water and preserving soil quality. Efforts to improve forest quality are crucial for maintaining and enhancing biodiversity and ensuring the resilience of the reservoir's ecosystem

An award-winning initiative

In December 2024, the reservoir earned the Governor's Environmental Excellence Award in the "Healthy Ecosystems & Habitat" category. This honor from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection recognized the site's groundbreaking restoration and conservation efforts.

The award-winning initiatives recognized by the NJDEP include:

Restoration of 175 acres of native habitat.

Forest stand (contiguous community of trees) improvement and native grassland management.

Riparian plantings (plantings on waterways that prevent erosion and enhance water quality).

Pollinator gardens to support essential species.

Creative repurposing of invasive autumn olive shrubs to build fish habitats, offering refuge without relying on plastic materials.

A model for conservation

Merrill Creek Reservoir is an example of how conservation work and efficient operations can be mutually beneficial. Through close work with our partners, thoughtful stewardship of the preserve has created a thriving ecosystem, and we hope that the practices at the reservoir can serve as a model for other organizations and landowners.

We're proud to be a part owner of the Merrill Creek Reservoir and of the hard work our team undertakes statewide to incorporate sound conservation practices into the work we do to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers around New Jersey.

