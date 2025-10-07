Jet.AI Inc.: Jet.AI Announces Successful Closing of AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., Adding Approximately $20 Million in Book Equity from Its Ownership Stake

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI (the "Company") (Nasdaq: JTAI), a provider of high-performance GPU infrastructure and AI cloud services, announced that on October 3, 2025, AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AIIAU), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has successfully closed its initial public offering of 12,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. The offering was significantly oversubscribed and upsized from an initial 10,000,000 units because of strong demand.

As previously disclosed, Jet.AI made a capital contribution to AIIA Sponsor Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), as the sponsor of AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., and holds a 49.5% ownership interest in the Sponsor. Based on the initial public offering price, Jet.AI's ownership stake is expected to provide an initial value of approximately $20 million, further strengthening the Company's book equity position and advancing its strategic pivot toward the data center and digital infrastructure sector.

Following the initial public offering, AI Infrastructure Corp. intends to focus on and pursue transaction opportunities with high-impact private technology companies advancing artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, as well as those involved in building, operating, or enabling next-generation data center infrastructure.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities to be sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 30, 2025.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jet.AI

Founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV, Jet.AI currently operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, and is transitioning to a pure-play AI data center company. Leveraging a leadership team with deep expertise in data center development and AI-driven technologies, Jet.AI intends to build a scalable, high-performance infrastructure to support the increasing computational demands of artificial intelligence. Our suite of AI-powered tools stems from our origin as an aviation company, and leverages natural language processing technologies to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and streamline the private jet booking experience.

About AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.

AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Michael Winston, its CEO and George Murnane, its CFO.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

