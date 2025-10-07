Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
07.10.25 | 16:15
4,273 Euro
+1,40 % +0,059
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025 16:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Nokia Oyj: Nokia unveils world's first 50G PON solution for post-quantum enterprise connectivity

Press Release
Nokia unveils world's first 50G PON solution for post-quantum enterprise connectivity

  • Nokia enables 50G PON on existing 25G PON line card available on Lightspan MF, delivering a flexible and future-ready solution for enterprises
  • Both 25/50G PON solutions deliver massive capacity, quantum security and enhanced reliability essential for mission critical enterprise connectivity
  • Passive Optical Networks provide the most efficient, reliable and secure enterprise connectivity

7 October 2025
Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the launch of the world's first 50G PON solution designed to provide ultra-fast, post-quantum broadband connectivity for operators serving enterprises. The solution delivers massive capacity, enhanced reliability and advanced security features that will protect enterprises in post-quantum era. Available on Nokia's Lightspan MF platform, it allows operators who are deploying 10G or 25G PON today to seamlessly evolve to 50G PON without major disruptions. With 25/50G PON operators can use their existing residential FTTH networks to serve enterprises and other non-residential users, eliminating the need for costly separate fiber builds.

The solution is available on Nokia's existing state-of-the-art fiber line card, based on the Quillion chipset. The card is designed to deliver GPON, XGS, 25G, 50G PON and future optical modules, like 50G symmetrical and additional combinations of multi-PON and triple-PON options. The Lightspan line card uses the smallest form factor optics for all PON technologies to maximize port density and allow full backward compatibility with existing optics for smooth, cost-efficient network upgrades.

Nokia's 50G/25G PON, helps operators protect user and network sensitive data with quantum-safe encryption and secure key exchange that addresses the growing threat of harvesting data today and decrypting them when Quantum computers are available. Enterprises can also rely on fully redundant PON designs that ensure always-on connectivity, guaranteeing reliable service even under fault conditions, including fiber cuts. Additional advanced AI features optimize network performance while six-nines availability ensures seamless connectivity for mission-critical operations.

"Multi-gigabit deployments are increasing worldwide, driven by cloud, AI, industry applications and mobile evolution. For residential services these multi-gigabit services can be efficiently delivered with XGS and 25G. However, enterprises need higher capacity, security and reliability. Our 25G/50G meets these needs today and in the post-quantum future. Our next generation multi-PON line card gives operators access to a full range of PON flavors (10/25/50G) needed to address specific customer needs or business cases, quickly and securely," said Geert Heyninck, General Manager, Broadband Networks, Nokia.

"With Nokia, we're able to show how our fiber network can support the future of enterprise connectivity. Building on our existing network capabilities, which include 10/25G PON, we were able to successfully trial Nokia's 50G PON solution, highlighting the flexibility and performance our network can provide. With 25G and eventually 50G PON, we can offer enterprises access to the ultra-fast, reliable connectivity they need for cloud, AI and data-intensive applications - all delivered seamlessly over our existing fiber network," said Vivek Gaur, VP, Engineering, Colt Technology Services.

"Operators require networks that grow with their customer's needs. A single line card supporting 10, 25, and 50G PON lets them serve everything from home broadband to high-capacity business services, while keeping the network simple, scalable, and cost-efficient," said Roland Montagne, Principal Analyst, IDATE.

Multimedia, technical information and related news
Product Page: Nokia 50G PON

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries
Nokia Press Office
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media
LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
