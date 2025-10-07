SEI Investments Company: SEI Appoints Chief Revenue Officer for U.S. Private Banking Business

Ecosystem of Capabilities and Focus on Business Expansion to Drive Strategic Growth

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the appointment of Dave Langdale as Chief Revenue Officer for the company's U.S. Private Banking business, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Reporting to Sanjay Sharma, Global Head of SEI's Private Banking business and CEO of SEI International, Langdale will oversee sales and client service and be responsible for defining and executing growth strategies that focus on business expansion through new and existing clients, as well as expanding revenue streams.

Langdale currently serves as Global Head of Operations, responsible for developing and maintaining SEI's global operational footprint, including SEI Private Trust Company (SPTC) and SEI's global capabilities center in Hyderabad, India. He oversees facilities, supports client engagement, collaborates with leaders to harness automation and AI for scale, and fosters key vendor/supplier relationships impacting operations and facilities.

Commenting on Langdale's appointment, Sharma said:

"From our supply chain to customer delivery, Dave brings an intimate knowledge of how our business runs, which is core to his ability to align revenue strategies with our operational capabilities and ensure scalability. With a focus on impactful growth, his expertise in business processes-combined with his deep understanding of the banking and wealth ecosystem-will inform strategic decisions about client experience, market segmentation, and expansion opportunities.

"As we continue to transform our business to capitalize on industry trends and help our clients meet evolving investor demands, Dave will add tremendous value in executing our mission to power the future of wealth."

Langdale added:

"Driving sustainable growth is more than just hitting targets-it's about aligning our talent and teams, deepening client relationships, and unlocking new opportunities across the market with the breadth of our capabilities. I'm grateful that my career journey at SEI has given me the knowledge and experience to take on this role, and I'm looking forward to partnering across the organization to accelerate our momentum and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders."

Langdale joined SEI in 2002 and has served in various roles in operations, most recently leading the strategic vision and delivery of SPTC's back-office operations as President of SPTC. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, with a significant focus on the mutual fund and free asset movement areas. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Peirce College, as well as a Certified Securities Operations Professional (CSOP) certification from the American Banking Association.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, SEI had approximately $7.1 trillion in assets processed on SEI's wealth management platforms, approximately $1.1 trillion in assets under custody, and approximately 1.8 million accounts on its wealth management platforms. As of June 30, 2025, SEI serves a broad range of client types of all sizes and complexity, including eight of the top 20 U.S. banks*.

*Based on the American Bankers Association's "25 Largest Institutions by Fiduciary Assets" list of FDIC regulated institutions, published as of March 12, 2025.

