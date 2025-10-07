Veterinary Software Market worth US$2.14 billion by 2030 with 6.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Veterinary Software Market, valued at US$1.44 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.14 billion by the end of the period. Veterinary software comprises specialized computer programs intentionally developed to optimize and augment diverse facets of veterinary practice administration and healthcare delivery. These comprehensive digital solutions integrate patient records management, appointment scheduling, billing, inventory administration, diagnostic imaging, telemedicine capabilities, and laboratory information systems with the overarching goal of enhancing operational effectiveness, data-driven decision-making, and superior animal healthcare provision in veterinary clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories.

By practice type, the market is segmented into exclusive small animal practices, mixed animal practices, and exclusive large animal practices. Mixed animal practices are further divided into predominantly small animal practices and predominantly large animal practices. Exclusive large animal practices are further segmented into exclusive equine practices and exclusive bovine practices. In 2024, exclusive small animal practices captured the largest share. This growth is fueled by the rising companion animal population, increased awareness of preventive healthcare, and the willingness of pet owners to invest in advanced diagnostics and treatments. Small animal practices, which handle a high patient volume, rely heavily on PIMS, automated reminders, and communication tools to maintain efficiency, improve client compliance, and enhance profitability.

By end user, end users of veterinary software include independent veterinary clinics, corporate veterinary chains, specialty and university hospitals, veterinary diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. In 2024, independent clinics dominated the market. The availability of affordable subscription-based solutions is enabling small-to-medium practices to digitize operations, streamline workflows, and compete effectively in a consolidating industry. Corporate veterinary chains, although holding a smaller share, are expected to grow rapidly as consolidation continues. These chains are deploying enterprise-grade software for centralized management, real-time analytics, and coordinated care across multiple locations.

By geography, regionally, the veterinary software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America led the market in 2024, contributing 43.3% of global revenue. The region's leadership is attributed to its high adoption of advanced veterinary technologies, a strong base of leading players (IDEXX, Covetrus, DaySmart software), and a robust companion animal healthcare infrastructure. The US accounted for the largest share, driven by high pet ownership rates, well-developed veterinary facilities, and rising acceptance of pet insurance and telehealth services. Canada is also witnessing steady growth, supported by increasing pet adoption and government-backed initiatives encouraging digitalization in veterinary care.

The prominent players in the veterinary software market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Covetrus (US), Nordhealth (Finland), Carestream Health (US), Cencora Inc(US), DaySmart Software (US), Animal Intelligence Software (US), Chetu, Inc (US), Antech Diagnostics, Inc. (US), OR Technology- Oehm and Rehbein GmbH (Germany), Business Infusions (Canada), Asteris (Valsoft Corporation) (Canada), Clientrax (US), Shepherd Veterinary Solutions (US), Advanced Technology Corp. (US), Instint Science, LLC (US), Acuro Inc. (US), Petvisor (US), PetsApp, Inc. (UK), Eclipse Veterinary Software (Uk), Onward Vet (US), Advitech Technologies Pvt Ltd. (India), 2i Nova, Inc. (US), FirmCloud Corp. (US), and Nectarvet (US).

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (US):

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for companion animals, livestock & poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. The company operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and others. The Companion Animal Group is segmented into veterinary software, services, diagnostic imaging systems, and CAG diagnostics. The company offers veterinary software through the veterinary software, services, and diagnostic imaging systems subsegment of the Companion Animal Group (CAG) business segment. It maintains sales offices in all leading regions, including Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company develops & manufactures diagnostic products on all continents and markets these products in over 175 countries. The leading subsidiaries of the company include IDEXX Distribution, Inc. (US), IDEXX Operations, Inc. (US), OPTI Medical Systems, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories Canada Corporation, and IDEXX Europe B.V. (Netherlands).

Covetrus, Inc. (US):

Covetrus, Inc. is a global animal-health technology and services company that provides integrated solutions, including veterinary practice management software, prescription management, supply chain services, and distribution of animal-health products. Its offerings include pharmaceuticals, nutritional products, consumables, diagnostic equipment, and practice management systems that streamline operations for veterinary practices. Covetrus operates through three main business segments: Supply Chain Services, Prescription Management, and Software Services. The Software Services segment includes veterinary software. The company develops, provides, and supports veterinary practices with a wide range of veterinary software systems, including practice management software, data-driven applications, client communications tools, and related services. It operates in 19 countries across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Some of its notable subsidiaries include Covetrus UK (UK), Covetrus Software Services LLC (US), and Vets First Choice LLC (US).

